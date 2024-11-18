How to watch today's Panama vs Costa Rica CONCACAF Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Panama and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Panama is on the brink of securing a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals for the third straight time, needing only to avoid defeat against Costa Rica in the second leg of their tie on Monday at Estadio Rommel Fernandez.

In the first leg on Thursday, the Panamanians claimed a 1-0 victory, delivering Los Ticos their first loss in this year's tournament. That triumph also snapped Panama's three-game losing streak across all competitions and marked their first away win since their 3-1 victory over Bolivia in the Copa America this past July.

For the second consecutive time at this stage of the Nations League, Costa Rica finds themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario after falling in the opening leg. The Ticos have not reached the semi-finals since the competition's inaugural season in 2019-20 and have lost all three of their quarter-final matches since an additional knockout round was introduced in the 2023-24 edition.

New head coach Claudio Vivas suffered his first defeat at the helm last midweek, bringing an end to Costa Rica's five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Panama vs Costa Rica kick-off time

CONCACAF Nations League - A Championship Playoff Estadio Rommel Fernandez

The CONCACAF Nations League match between Panama and Costa Rica will be played at Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez in Panama City, Panama.

It will kick off at 9 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Monday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Panama team news

Head coach Thomas Christiansen made significant changes to Panama's lineup on Thursday, introducing seven fresh faces who didn't start in the recent friendly against Canada. The revamped XI featured Edgardo Farina, Jose Cordoba, Cesar Blackman, Michael Murillo, Cristian Martinez, Adalberto Carrasquilla, and Jose Luis Rodriguez.

Both Cristian Martinez and Cesar Yanis are on the cusp of reaching their 50th caps for the national team when they take the field on Monday. Meanwhile, Edilson Carrasquilla, Janpol Morales, and JD Gunn could potentially make their senior team debuts.

In the first leg, Jose Fajardo coolly slotted home a penalty in the 66th minute, marking his 15th career goal for Panama, which ties him with Roberto Brown for ninth on the nation's all-time scoring list.

Costa Rica team news

In the opening leg this week, the Costa Rican squad was without Alejandro Bran and Haxzel Quiros, both sidelined by injuries. Additionally, Jeyland Mitchell will be unavailable for the second leg after receiving a suspension for his altercation with Jose Fajardo of Panama.

Head coach Claudio Vivas made two adjustments to his starting lineup on Thursday, compared to their 3-0 group-stage victory over Guatemala in October. Julio Cascante and Jefferson Brenes were brought into the team, replacing the injured Quiros and Bran.

Veteran forward Joel Campbell entered as a substitute for Alonso Martinez during the second half, earning his 148th cap for Los Ticos. This achievement moves him to second on Costa Rica's all-time appearances list, surpassing Bryan Ruiz.

