How to watch today's Nigeria vs Libya AFCON qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nigeria are set to welcome Libya for a qualifying match for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo this Friday evening.
The Super Eagles are looking to maintain their unbeaten streak in the AFCON qualifiers, while the visitors are still in search of their first victory in the qualifying campaign.
The hosts followed up their impressive 3-0 win against Benin Republic in their opening match of the AFCON qualifiers with a goalless draw against Rwanda just a few days later.
The Super Eagles currently lead Group D with four points and remain the only team in the group that has not conceded a goal. A pair of victories over Libya would allow them to pull ahead and move significantly closer to securing their qualification.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Nigeria vs Libya online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the CAF World Cup Qualification match between Nigeria and Libya is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Nigeria vs Libya kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, October 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Godswill Akpabio International Stadium
The CAF World Cup Qualification match between Nigeria and Libya will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.
It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT on Friday, October 11, in the United States (US).
Team news & squads
Nigeria team news
Nigeria will approach this match without Victor Osimhen, the newly signed striker from Galatasaray, and defender Olisah Ndah, who currently plays for Orlando Pirates in South Africa.
Chidera Ejuke from Sevilla makes his return to the squad after a lengthy absence, while Bright Osayi-Samuel rejoins the team after missing last month's match due to injury.
Ademola Lookman will be the key player to watch for the hosts, having netted a brace in their previous home game against Benin.
Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali; Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey; Aina, Ndidi, Onyedika, Onyemaechi; Lookman, Boniface, Chukwueze
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okoye, Nwabali, Obasogie
|Defenders:
|Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Aina, Osayi-Samuel, Bassey, Bruno, Tanimu
|Midfielders:
|Ndidi, Onyeka, Yusuf, Dele-Bashiru, Onyedika
|Forwards:
|Iheanacho, Iwobi, Simon, Awoniyi, Chukwueze, Lookman, Ejuke, Boniface
Libya team news
Libya will be missing the contributions of Ahmed Al-Tarbi, a defender from Ahli Tripoli, along with Mohammed Al-Tabbal of Al-Nasr and Ali Yousse from Club Africain of Tunisia, all sidelined due to injuries.
The Mediterranean Knights will rely on Ahmed Krawaa to spearhead their attack, although he has yet to find the back of the net in the AFCON qualifiers.
Libya possible XI: Al Wuhayshi; Elkouri, Yusuf, Erteiba, Al Mabrouk; Al Badri, Al Shreimy; Salama, Al Khoja, Al Gleib; Krawaa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Aboubaker, Al Wuhayshi, Ayyad, Darebi
|Defenders:
|Almusrat, Alshiteewi, Elkout, Erteiba, Abusahmin, Al Mabrouk, Elkouri, Yusuf, Erteiba
|Midfielders:
|Saleh, Al-Tabbal, Hassan, Eito, Shafshuf, Al Khouja, Al Gleib, Faisal, Al Badri, Al Shreimy
|Forwards:
|Salama, Aliaddawi, Eisay, Karwaa, Al Dawi, El Mariamy, Boushibah, Al Msmari
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|10/16/18
|Libya 2-3 Nigeria
|Africa Cup of Nations Qual.
|10/13/18
|Nigeria 4-0 Libya
|Africa Cup of Nations Qual.
|01/19/18
|Libya 0-1 Nigeria
|African Nations Championship