How to watch today's Nigeria vs Libya AFCON qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match between Nigeria and Libya, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nigeria are set to welcome Libya for a qualifying match for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo this Friday evening.

The Super Eagles are looking to maintain their unbeaten streak in the AFCON qualifiers, while the visitors are still in search of their first victory in the qualifying campaign.

The hosts followed up their impressive 3-0 win against Benin Republic in their opening match of the AFCON qualifiers with a goalless draw against Rwanda just a few days later.

The Super Eagles currently lead Group D with four points and remain the only team in the group that has not conceded a goal. A pair of victories over Libya would allow them to pull ahead and move significantly closer to securing their qualification.

How to watch Nigeria vs Libya online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the CAF World Cup Qualification match between Nigeria and Libya is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Nigeria vs Libya kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT Venue: Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

The CAF World Cup Qualification match between Nigeria and Libya will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 pm PT on Friday, October 11, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Nigeria team news

Nigeria will approach this match without Victor Osimhen, the newly signed striker from Galatasaray, and defender Olisah Ndah, who currently plays for Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

Chidera Ejuke from Sevilla makes his return to the squad after a lengthy absence, while Bright Osayi-Samuel rejoins the team after missing last month's match due to injury.

Ademola Lookman will be the key player to watch for the hosts, having netted a brace in their previous home game against Benin.

Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali; Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey; Aina, Ndidi, Onyedika, Onyemaechi; Lookman, Boniface, Chukwueze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okoye, Nwabali, Obasogie Defenders: Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Aina, Osayi-Samuel, Bassey, Bruno, Tanimu Midfielders: Ndidi, Onyeka, Yusuf, Dele-Bashiru, Onyedika Forwards: Iheanacho, Iwobi, Simon, Awoniyi, Chukwueze, Lookman, Ejuke, Boniface

Libya team news

Libya will be missing the contributions of Ahmed Al-Tarbi, a defender from Ahli Tripoli, along with Mohammed Al-Tabbal of Al-Nasr and Ali Yousse from Club Africain of Tunisia, all sidelined due to injuries.

The Mediterranean Knights will rely on Ahmed Krawaa to spearhead their attack, although he has yet to find the back of the net in the AFCON qualifiers.

Libya possible XI: Al Wuhayshi; Elkouri, Yusuf, Erteiba, Al Mabrouk; Al Badri, Al Shreimy; Salama, Al Khoja, Al Gleib; Krawaa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Aboubaker, Al Wuhayshi, Ayyad, Darebi Defenders: Almusrat, Alshiteewi, Elkout, Erteiba, Abusahmin, Al Mabrouk, Elkouri, Yusuf, Erteiba Midfielders: Saleh, Al-Tabbal, Hassan, Eito, Shafshuf, Al Khouja, Al Gleib, Faisal, Al Badri, Al Shreimy Forwards: Salama, Aliaddawi, Eisay, Karwaa, Al Dawi, El Mariamy, Boushibah, Al Msmari

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/16/18 Libya 2-3 Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations Qual. 10/13/18 Nigeria 4-0 Libya Africa Cup of Nations Qual. 01/19/18 Libya 0-1 Nigeria African Nations Championship

