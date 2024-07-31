How to watch today's Nashville vs Mazatlan Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Nashville SC and Mazatlan FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC will open their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign on Wednesday when they welcome Mazatlan to GEODIS Park in the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

The Mexicans were defeated 1-0 by the New England Revolution over the weekend, while the Boys in Gold lost their most recent MLS clash 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville SC vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

The match will be played at the Geodis Park on Wednesday, July 31, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Leagues Cup match between Nashville and Mazatlan will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

There are several question marks for Nashville heading into this game as Sam Surridge and Julian Gaines sat out of their previous encounter with ankle issues, while Dru Yearwood and Tyler Boyd are dealing with minor knocks.

Randall Leal is dealing with a sore hip, Lukas MacNaughton has been sidelined after undergoing surgery on his leg and Walker Zimmerman is representing the USA at the Olympics.

Nashville SC possible XI: Panicco; Moore, Bauer, Kallman, Washington; Godoy, Davis; Muyl, Mukhtar, Shaffelburg; Ajago

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino, Willis Defenders: Skinner, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Mazatlan FC team news

Mazatlan will be without the services of Lucas Merolla as he is still dealing with a knee injury.

The team has undergone a major overhaul in the off-season, with Colman and Eduard Bello the only players still in the team from a year ago, who got onto the scoresheet during their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign.

Gustavo del Prete currently leads the Mazatlán attack with one goal across four matches in all competitions.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gonzalez; Colula, Almada, Sanchez, Escoboza; Barcenas, Sierra, Esquivel, Meraz, Colman; Amarilla

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, Cisneros, L. Sepulveda Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Marin, Brigido, A. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links