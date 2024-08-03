How to watch today's Monterrey vs Pumas Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Monterrey and Club Universidad Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas and Monterrey will face off in the final West 1 group match on Saturday at Q2 Stadium, with a spot in the 2024 Leagues Cup knockout stage on the line.

Both sides lost their opener of this competition to Austin FC, with the UNAM suffering a 3-2 defeat while Monterrey picked up a 2-0 loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Club Universidad Nacional kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs Club Universidad Nacional online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Leagues Cup match between Monterrey and Pumas will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

There was just one change made to the Monterrey starting eleven on Tuesday from the squad that faced the Verde and Black, with Johan Rojas stepping in for Maximiliano Meza. Oliver Torres also made his return from a shoulder injury, playing the final 17 minutes of the match.

In their previous encounter with Pumas, Brandon Vazquez, Sergio Canales, and Gerardo Arteaga all scored, leading Monterrey to a convincing 3-0 victory.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Torres; Cortizo, Canales, Corona; Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cárdenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Medina, Moreno, Vegas, Guzmán, Leone, Aguirre, Bustos, Gutiérrez, Grijalva Midfielders: Corona, Canales, Torres, Meza, Rojas, Cortizo, Rodríguez, Ramírez Forwards: Vázquez, Berterame, de la Rosa

Club Universidad Nacional team news

From their 2-0 triumph over Pachuca in Liga MX to their clash against Austin, Pumas unveiled four fresh faces in their starting lineup. Jesus Rivas, Rodrigo Lopez, Ignacio Pussetto and Ali Avila, the latter currently on loan from Monterrey, made their debut starts for the team.

Avila wasted no time making an impact, finding the back of the net late in the first half to give Pumas the lead. The second goal came courtesy of substitute Guillermo Martinez, who nearly equalized the match but missed a penalty in stoppage time of the second half.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; J. Rivas, Bennevendo, Nathan, Duarte; Huerta, U. Rivas, Caicedo, Ruvalcaba; Avila, Funes Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Magallan, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, Suarez, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Flunes Mori, Avila

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/03/24 CF Monterrey 3-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Clausura 22/10/23 Pumas UNAM 0-1 CF Monterrey Liga MX, Apertura 30/04/23 CF Monterrey 4-1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX, Clausura 31/07/22 Pumas UNAM 1-1 CF Monterrey Liga MX, Apertura 17/04/22 Pumas UNAM 2-0 CF Monterrey Liga MX, Clausura

