How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Monterrey and Austin FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin FC host Mexican side CF Monterrey on Tuesday in their second group game of the 2024 Leagues Cup at the Q2 Stadium with an opportunity to secure a place in the knockout stage.

With a win or draw — which includes a loss in penalties — the Verde & Black will qualify for the round of 32.

Monterrey, meanwhile, continued excellent early-season form in the Liga MX as they picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Queretaro at the Estadio BBVA last Sunday.

Having picked up three wins from their opening four Liga MX games, Fernando Ortiz's troops now turn their focus to the Leagues Cup, where they will be looking to improve on their fourth-place finish from last season.

Monterrey vs Austin FC kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 11:00 pm PM Venue: Q2 Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between Monterrey and Austin will be played at the Q2 Stadium in North Austin, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT on Tuesday, July 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Monterrey vs Austin FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Leagues Cup match between Monterrey and Austin will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Apple TV, Unimas, FS1 through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

German Berterame, who scored four goals in 10 league appearances last season, found the net against Queretaro to kick off his scoring for the current campaign. The 25-year-old is expected to spearhead Monterrey's attack once more.

He is likely to form an attacking quartet alongside Jordi Cortizo, Canales, and Argentine forward Maximiliano Meza. Meanwhile, we anticipate that the center-back pairing of Victor Guzman and veteran defender Hector Moreno will remain unchanged for their second consecutive match.

New signing Oliver Torres has yet to appear for Los Albiazules as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury, ruling him out of contention for Tuesday's game.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Ochoa; Meza, Canales, Cortizo; Berterame

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cárdenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Medina, Moreno, Vegas, Guzmán, Leone, Aguirre, Bustos, Gutiérrez, Grijalva Midfielders: Corona, Canales, Torres, Meza, Rojas, Cortizo, Rodríguez, Ramírez Forwards: Vázquez, Berterame, de la Rosa

Austin FC team news

Austin will be without Ghanaian midfielder Osman Bukari, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the first half against Pumas on Saturday.

In his absence, Owen Wolff is expected to step in, joining Jon Gallagher, Daniel Pereira, and 33-year-old Alexander Ring in the midfield.

Defensively, we anticipate an unchanged back four from Saturday's match, with Guilherme Biro, Matt Hedges, Brendan Hines-Ike and Mikkel Desler all retaining their starting positions.

Austin FC possible XI: Cleveland; Biro, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Desler; Gallagher, Pereira, Ring, Wolff; Driussi, Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Svatok, Cascante, Desler, Väisänen, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hines-Ike, Hedges, Jimenez Midfielders: Bukari, Driussi, Pereira, Wolff, Ring, Valencia, Finlay Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey, Farkarlun

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

