How to watch today's Monaco vs Aston Villa Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Monaco and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will be looking to edge closer to securing automatic qualification for the Champions League knockout stages as they prepare to face Monaco this week.

Monaco have had a respectable campaign in the competition so far, currently sitting 16th with 10 points from six matches. This places them three points clear and eight spots above the cutoff for progression. However, their road to qualification remains challenging, with fixtures against Aston Villa and an away clash with Inter still to come. Sitting fourth in Ligue 1, Monaco will need to dig deep to seal their place in the next round.

For Villa, their return to Europe's premier club competition has been nothing short of remarkable. Unai Emery's squad sits fifth in the standings, boasting just one defeat from six games and an impressive 13 points. Only Barcelona (15 points) and Liverpool (18 points) have better tallies. With a home fixture against Celtic on the horizon, a victory here would solidify Villa's position in the top eight and give fans more thrilling nights against Europe's elite to anticipate.

How to watch Monaco vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Monaco and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and is available to stream online live on ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monaco vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Stade Louis II, Monaco

The UEFA Champions League match between Monaco and Aston Villa will be played at Stade Louis II in Monaco, France.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 am PT on Tuesday, January 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monaco team news

Monaco will be without the services of key players like Denis Zakaria, Wilfried Singo, George Ilenikhena, and Folarin Balogun. After a disappointing team display in their last outing, Breel Embolo and Aleksandr Golovin are expected to return to the starting lineup to bolster their chances.

Aston Villa team news

Villa's injury list remains significant, with Pau Torres, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, and Diego Carlos all sidelined. Adding to their concerns, Amadou Onana is doubtful after an injury forced him off during their game at the Emirates on Saturday.

One bright spot for Villa is Ollie Watkins, who appears to be rediscovering his form. Despite a tough start to the campaign, the striker has netted three goals in his last five matches, including two in his last two outings. If he can maintain this momentum, it could be a major boost to Villa’s aspirations in this competition.

