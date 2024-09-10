How to watch today's Mexico vs Canada friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between Mexico and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada will be looking to break a two-decade-long drought against Mexico on U.S. soil when they face El Tri in a friendly clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this Tuesday.

Newly appointed Mexico manager Javier Aguirre aims to continue his perfect start, seeking back-to-back wins after his team’s 3-0 dismantling of New Zealand in California. Now, they head to Arlington to face a resurgent Canadian squad.

Jesse Marsch's Canada is riding high after a historic victory over the USA in Kansas, their first away win against their neighbours in 57 years. Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David were the stars in the 2-1 win, and Canada will look to carry that momentum into the showdown with Mexico, one of their co-hosts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How to watch Mexico vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN, FOX Deportes and Unimas in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mexico vs Canada kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: AT&T Stadium

The match will be played at AT&T Stadium on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

El Tri were missing Edson Alvarez in their matchup against New Zealand, as the midfielder continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained during the Copa America.

On Tuesday, Jesus Gallardo has the chance to hit a career milestone with his 100th cap, while Cesar Montes is just two appearances shy of 50. Meanwhile, Alex Padilla is still awaiting his debut with the senior national team.

In the clash with the All Whites, Orbelin Pineda wasted no time, finding the net within the first five minutes. Cesar Huerta added to the lead in the second half, and Luis Romo, marking his 50th cap, rounded off the scoring. Raul Rangel secured a clean sheet in only his second game guarding the net for Mexico.

Mexico possible XI: Rangel; Reyes, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira; Flores, Pineda, Vega; Gimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagón, Rangel, Padilla Defenders: Gallardo, Montes, Vásquez, Reyes, Angulo, Araujo, Guzmán, Mozo Midfielders: Pineda, Rodríguez, Romo, Alvarado, Chávez, Lainez, Córdova, Lira, Flores, Ambríz Forwards: Martín, Vega, Giménez, Huerta, Quiñones, Martínez

Canada team news

On Saturday, Nathan Saliba and Stephen Afrifa made their senior debuts for Canada, coming off the bench, leaving Niko Sigur and Jonathan Sirois as the only players yet to earn a cap during this international window.

Alistair Johnston has the chance to hit 50 caps for Canada if he plays in this game, while Cyle Larin could make his 75th appearance. Jonathan Osorio is also set to reach a significant milestone, with his 80th cap potentially tying him with Milan Borjan for sixth all-time in Canadian history.

This past weekend, Jacob Shaffelburg netted his fourth goal for Les Rouges, while Jonathan David etched his name alongside Larin as the joint-top scorer for the Canadian men’s team, with both now sitting on 29 goals.

Canada possible XI: St. Clair; Johnston, Bombito, Waterman, Davies; Laryea, Eustaquio, Millar, Shaffelburg; David, Oluwaseyi

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Crépeau, McGill, Sirois Defenders: Davies, Buchanan, Sigur, Johnston, Miller, Cornelius, Bombito, Adekugbe, De Fougerolles, Waterman, Hiebert Midfielders: Eustaquio, Koné, Millar, Laryea, Shaffelburg, Osorio, Choinière, Ahmed, Piette Forwards: David, Larin, Bair, Oluwaseyi, Russell-Rowe, Afrifa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/11/21 Canada 2-1 Mexico World Championship Qual. CONCACAF 08/10/21 Mexico 1-1 Canada World Championship Qual. CONCACAF 30/07/21 Mexico 2-1 Canada CONCACAF Gold Cup 20/06/19 Mexico 3-1 Canada CONCACAF Gold Cup 30/03/16 Mexico 2-0 Canada World Championship Qual. CONCACAF

