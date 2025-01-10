How to watch today's Mazatlan vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and FC Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The upcoming Primera División clash between Mazatlán FC and FC Juárez is scheduled for Saturday, taking place at the iconic El Encanto Stadium.

Mazatlán FC heads into this matchup reeling from a dispiriting 3-1 defeat at home to Deportivo Toluca, further underlining their ongoing struggles. Over their last five outings across all competitions, Mazatlán has been unable to find a victory, tallying two draws and three losses. This poor form leaves them in a precarious position as they seek to recover and improve upon their lackluster performance from the previous season.

Juarez wrapped up their 2024-25 Apertura campaign on a high note, securing two wins and a draw in their final three matches. Despite this late surge, they fell short of advancing to the knockout stage, needing an additional four points to progress.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mazatlan FC vs FC Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and FC Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mazatlan FC vs FC Juarez kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio El Encanto

The Liga MX match between Mazatlan and FC Juarez will be played at Estadio de Mazatlan in the city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Friday, January 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mazatlan FC team news

Brian Rubio had a solid showing during the Apertura, netting three goals and consistently posing a threat to opposing defenses. However, his chances of making an impact against Juarez seem slim, as Mazatlan struggled with subpar results in their preseason outings.

FC Juarez team news

On the other hand, the visitors come into this match without any significant injuries or suspensions. Oscar Estupiñán is set to feature prominently, as he leads the scoring charts for his team with seven goals this season. The striker will no doubt be eager to add to his impressive tally in this encounter.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links