How to watch and live stream college football on Fubo: Full channel list, schedule, dates, start times

Discover how to watch and live stream college football without cable through Fubo

The college football season never fails to excite. It is the chance to follow your town, city, college, or even fellow students, and the opportunity to see the NFL's future stars.

Across the season, the opportunities to live stream college football are endless, and when it comes to finding the right package to do so, you can't go wrong with Fubo. The streaming platform provides practically all the channels you need to watch every conference and every college.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about watching and live streaming college football for the season.

Which channels have the rights to college football?

College football can be watched and live streamed via a host of channels across the USA, with each conference having its own broadcasting rights.

Below, you'll find the broadcast rights for conferences across US collegiate football:

Network Conferences Broadcast ABC ACC, American, Big 12, SEC ACC Network ACC Aspire SWAC, CIAA Big Ten Network Big Ten CBS Big Ten, C-USA, MAC, Mountain West, NEC Cox Sports Television Southland ESPN Network ACC, American, Big 12, Big Sky, Big South-OVC, C-USA, Gulf South, Ivy League, KCAC, MAC, MEAC, MVC, NEC, SEC, SoCon, Southland, Sun Belt, SWAC, UAC FloSports CAA, SIAC Fox Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West NBC Big Ten NFL Network American, MAC, Sun Belt truTV Mountain West

Some broadcasters also have exclusive rights to specific team's home games. For example, The CW has the rights to Oregon State and WSU home games, while NBC has exclusive rights to Notre Dame matches.

ESPN also has the rights to every college football playoff game until 2032.

How to watch and live stream college football on Fubo

Fubo is the best option for live streaming college football. The platform provides access to all the above-mentioned channels.

The Pro plan, Fubo's starter package, is priced at $74.99 per month on a rolling contract and includes 130 channels. These include ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and Fox, to name a few. Essentially, this is every channel you'd need to watch college football.

While the Pro package will cover you, there are larger packages, too. The Elite package is priced at $84.99 per month and provides over 100 more channels across sports, entertainment, film, documentary, and more, while the Ultimate package offers 290 channels for $99.99 per month, including all the Latino channels.

When does the 2024 college football season begin?

The regular 2024 college season runs from the end of August 2024 until the middle of December, before the postseason takes place. This gets underway from December 14, with a total of 43 Bowl Games in NCAA Division I alone. The final College Football Playoff National Championship game takes place on January 20, 2025, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

FAQs

How many conferences are there across college football?

Conferences are split across various competitions, with the most watched in the NCAA.

The NCAA is broken down into three regular-season divisions. You'll find 11 conferences in Division I, the most prestigious competition in college football, with many players going on to get drafted in the NFL.

Division II is home to 16 different conferences, broken down into four Super Regions, while Division III has 31 different conferences.

Which channel shows the most college football games?

The ESPN network tends to show the most college football, with games shown across the main channels and ESPNU, its dedicated college sports channel.

The ACC Network and SEC Network also broadcast college football, all of which can be found on Fubo.

Some college football games are stream-only. So, outside of a Fubo subscription, college football fans looking to watch all of the action should also consider signing up to ESPN+ for a further $10.99 per month.

Can I watch college football in 4K with Fubo?

Fubo does support 4K, but whether you can watch college football in 4K comes down to whether the channel itself supports it. Some, such as FOX, do. Others haven't, still don't offer a 4K picture, and instead provide their streams in UHD.

You will need the Elite Plan to stream with 4K on Fubo.

Am I able to record games with Fubo?

Yes. Fubo supports up to 1,000 hr DVR in its plans.

