How to watch today's Lanus vs LDU de Quito Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lanus will take on LDU Quito at the Estadio Ciudad de Lanus on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana round of 16 tie.
The home side boasts a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium last week and will be looking to clinch their spot in the quarter-finals in front of their own fans.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Lanus vs LDU de Quito kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, August 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Ciudad de Lanus
The Copa Sudamericana match between Lanus and LDU will be played at Estadio Ciudad de Lanus in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, August 21, in the United States (US).
How to watch Lanus vs LDU de Quito online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Copa Sudamericana match will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, ViX and beIN SPORTS Connect.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Lanus team news
Lanus will still be missing several players who were absent in the first leg, including Bruno Cabrera (ankle), Raul Loaiza (hamstring) and Leandro Diaz (muscle), all of whom remain unavailable.
Veteran striker Favio Alvarez, 21-year-old forward Braian Aguirre and loaned midfielder Ramiro Carrera are also sidelined with muscle injuries.
Walter Bou, who has netted six goals in this year's Copa Sudamericana, is definitely a player to keep an eye on this Wednesday.
Lanus possible XI: Losada; Soler, Munoz, Dominguez, Caceres; Aquino, Acosta, Moreno, Perez, Salvio; Bou
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Aguerre, Claa
|Defenders:
|Luciatti, Izquierdoz, Perez, Canale, Dominguez, Thaller, Soler, Aguirre, Caceres, Morgantini, Di Placido
|Midfielders:
|Loaiza, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Carrera, Alvarez, Moreno, Besozzi, Sanabria, Acosta, Ontivero, Watson, Aquino
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Torres, Lotti
LDU de Quito team news
LDU Quito head into this match with no injury or suspension worries, giving Pablo Sanchez a full squad at his disposal.
However, the spotlight will be on Alex Arce, who has been in outstanding form, finding the back of the net in each of the last four games, including the first leg.
LDU Quito possible XI: Valle; Quinteros, Ade, Mina, Quinonez; Julio, Cornejo, Piovi, Estupinan; Alzugaray; Arce
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Domínguez, Valle, Minda
|Defenders:
|Adé, Quintero, Quiñónez, Mina, Allala, De la Cruz, Ramirez, Zanini
|Midfielders:
|Zambrano, Julio, Villamil, Angulo, Piovi, Cornejo, Alzugaray, Julio, Klinger
|Forwards:
|Arce, Estrada, Mina, Estupiñan
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|15/08/24
|LDU 1-2 Lanús
|Copa Sudamericana
|02/10/09
|Lanús 1-1 LDU
|Copa Sudamericana
|25/09/09
|LDU 4-0 Lanús
|Copa Sudamericana