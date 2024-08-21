How to watch today's Lanus vs LDU de Quito Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Lanus and LDU de Quito, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lanus will take on LDU Quito at the Estadio Ciudad de Lanus on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana round of 16 tie.

The home side boasts a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium last week and will be looking to clinch their spot in the quarter-finals in front of their own fans.

Lanus vs LDU de Quito kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Lanus

The Copa Sudamericana match between Lanus and LDU will be played at Estadio Ciudad de Lanus in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, August 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Lanus vs LDU de Quito online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Lanus team news

Lanus will still be missing several players who were absent in the first leg, including Bruno Cabrera (ankle), Raul Loaiza (hamstring) and Leandro Diaz (muscle), all of whom remain unavailable.

Veteran striker Favio Alvarez, 21-year-old forward Braian Aguirre and loaned midfielder Ramiro Carrera are also sidelined with muscle injuries.

Walter Bou, who has netted six goals in this year's Copa Sudamericana, is definitely a player to keep an eye on this Wednesday.

Lanus possible XI: Losada; Soler, Munoz, Dominguez, Caceres; Aquino, Acosta, Moreno, Perez, Salvio; Bou

Position Players Goalkeepers: Aguerre, Claa Defenders: Luciatti, Izquierdoz, Perez, Canale, Dominguez, Thaller, Soler, Aguirre, Caceres, Morgantini, Di Placido Midfielders: Loaiza, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Carrera, Alvarez, Moreno, Besozzi, Sanabria, Acosta, Ontivero, Watson, Aquino Forwards: Diaz, Torres, Lotti

LDU de Quito team news

LDU Quito head into this match with no injury or suspension worries, giving Pablo Sanchez a full squad at his disposal.

However, the spotlight will be on Alex Arce, who has been in outstanding form, finding the back of the net in each of the last four games, including the first leg.

LDU Quito possible XI: Valle; Quinteros, Ade, Mina, Quinonez; Julio, Cornejo, Piovi, Estupinan; Alzugaray; Arce

Position Players Goalkeepers: Domínguez, Valle, Minda Defenders: Adé, Quintero, Quiñónez, Mina, Allala, De la Cruz, Ramirez, Zanini Midfielders: Zambrano, Julio, Villamil, Angulo, Piovi, Cornejo, Alzugaray, Julio, Klinger Forwards: Arce, Estrada, Mina, Estupiñan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/08/24 LDU 1-2 Lanús Copa Sudamericana 02/10/09 Lanús 1-1 LDU Copa Sudamericana 25/09/09 LDU 4-0 Lanús Copa Sudamericana

