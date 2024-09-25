How to watch the US Open Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City will be vying for a record-tying fifth U.S. Open Cup title on Wednesday as they face Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final.

A late 83rd-minute penalty saw the Black and Gold edge out the Seattle Sounders 1-0 in their semi-final clash, while Sporting KC secured a 2-0 victory against Indy Eleven, booking their spot in this prestigious final for the fifth time. LAFC are set to compete in yet another final, hoping to finally lift a major trophy for the first time since winning the 2022 MLS Cup.

Riding a five-game winless streak in all competitions on the road, Sporting KC finds themselves at the bottom of the MLS standings with the fourth-lowest point total across the league (31 points) and were officially knocked out of MLS playoff contention following a 2-0 defeat to Minnesota United at home last weekend. LAFC (49 points) sit nine points behind the Western Conference leaders but have two matches in hand.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the game is available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The US Open Cup final between Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT on Wednesday, September 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LA could be missing Cristian Olivera, who is nursing a leg issue, while Jesus Murillo is sidelined with a knee problem and looks likely to sit out the final.

Lorenzo Dellavalle is done for the season due to a torn ACL, and Marlon is still awaiting the resolution of his visa situation after joining the squad earlier this month.

Denis Bouanga is leading an attack alongside Mateus Bogusz and MLS newcomer/former World Cup champion Olivier Giroud that combines for 48 goal contributions on the year.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Segura, Chanot, Long; Hollingshead, O'Brien, Sanchez, Campos; Bogusz, Giroud, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Hasal, Ochoa Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long, Bombino, Rosales, Marlon Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Giroud, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Wibowo, Muller, Bouanga, Vega

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting KC will be without the services of Nemanja Radoja for the upcoming match, as the Serbian midfielder continues to recover from a groin injury.

Leading the attack is William Agada, who has found the back of the net nine times and provided three assists in league action. Close behind him is former Mexican international Alan Pulido, who has tallied seven goals and five assists.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Shelton, Rosero, Fontas, Ndenbe; Davis, Walter; Thommy; Russell, Agada, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Melia, Schewe Defenders: Fontas, Voloder, Leibold, Castellanos, Bassong, Pierre, Rindov Midfielders: Radoja, Thommy, Flores, Walter Forwards: Pulido, Salloi, Shelton, Vargas, Agada, Afrifa, Tzionis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/10/24 Los Angeles FC 0-0 Sporting Kansas City MLS 06/18/23 Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Los Angeles FC MLS 05/18/23 Los Angeles FC 1-1 Sporting Kansas City MLS 07/24/22 Sporting Kansas City 0-2 Los Angeles FC MLS 04/18/22 Los Angeles FC 3-1 Sporting Kansas City MLS

