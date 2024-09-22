How to watch today's Juarez vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juárez will host Tigres UANL on Sunday in a crucial Liga MX encounter at Estadio Benito Juarez as both teams look to bounce back following defeats in the last round.

Veljko Paunović's side suffered the most surprising upset of the midweek, falling 1-0 to a previously winless Querétaro team. Up next, they face another struggling opponent in rock-bottom Juárez, who have only managed a single win this season—a narrow 1-0 triumph over Mazatlán last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Tigres will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, FS1, FOX Deportes and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Juarez vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 09:10 pm ET/ 06:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Benito Juarez

The Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Tigres will be played at Estadio Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. It will kick off at 09:10 pm ET/ 06:10 pm PT on Sunday, September 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez team news

Head coach Mauricio Barbieri will be without the services of Jose Garcia on September 23. In the match against Mazatlan a couple of weeks ago, he earned himself a 54th-minute red card. He will miss a couple of games for his team.

FC Juarez possible XI: Diaz; Abella, Mosquera, Ortega, Orquin; del Campo, Castilho; Valoyes, Villalpando, Hurtado; Estupinan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Delgado, Diaz Defenders: Mosquera, Abella, Ortega, Campillo, Franco, Orquin, Salcedo Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Valoyes, Perez Bouquet, Villalpando, Castilho, Rodriguez, Edson, Hurtado, Torres, Mendez, Saucedo, Gonzalez, Venegas, A. Garcia Forwards: Estupinan, Lopez, Zaldivar

Tigres team news

Few saw Queretaro pulling off a victory over Tigres UANL at Estadio Corregidora, but after 90 minutes, Mauro Gerk's side emerged with a stunning 1-0 win. Tigres UANL now find themselves needing a quick response to bounce back from the upset.

French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is Tigres' main attacking threat, having scored three goals so far this season. At 37 years old, he continues to be one of the most prolific scorers in Liga MX and will be looking to add to his tally against Juarez.

Tigres UANL possible XI: Guzman; Henrique, Pizarro, Aquino, Rodriguez; Carioca, Gorriaran; Antuna, Cordova, Lainez; Gignac

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/02/24 Tigres UANL 1-0 FC Juárez Liga MX, Clausura 09/07/23 FC Juárez 1-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Apertura 15/02/23 Tigres UANL 0-0 FC Juárez Liga MX, Clausura 27/07/22 FC Juárez 0-1 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Apertura 26/02/22 FC Juárez 2-3 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Clausura

Useful links