How to watch today's Juarez vs Colorado Rapids Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between FC Juarez and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juarez will take on Colorado Rapids in the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup at the DSG Park on Friday.

Juarez beat St Louis and Dallas in the group stage and will be confident of keeping that winning momentum intact. Colorado Rapids suffered a heavy defeat in their tournament opener but bounced back with a win on penalties against Leon. They will be hoping to deliver a strong performance against the Mexican side.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Juarez vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30 pm ET Venue: DSG Park

The match will be played at the DSG Park on Friday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez team news

Juarez's Diego Valoyes recently returned from a long injury layoff and is expected to make another brief appearance in this game.

Midfielder Edson Fernando will sit out his fourth consecutive match for the visitors due to a muscle injury.

Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Orquin, Calvo, Mosquera, Abella; Del Campo, Mendoza; Garcia, Villalpando, Ramirez; Caviedes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Diaz Defenders: Ortiz, Mosquera, Abella, Calvo, Ortega, J. Garcia, Campillo, Franco, Romer, Orquin Midfielders: D. Garcia, Perez Bouquet, Villalpando, Edson, Hurtado, Torres, Saucedo, Gonzalez, Venegas, A. Garcia Forwards: Santos, Lopez, Zaldivar, Escoto

Colorado Rapids team news

Daniel Chacon Salas remains sidelined for the Colorado Rapids with a long-term knee injury and will be unavailable for Saturday's match.

Rafael Navarro broke a seven-game goal drought in the last game and will be eager to continue his scoring form.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Vines, Maxso, Bombito, Rosenberry; Larraz, Ronan; Lewis, Bassett, Harris; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Bandre Defenders: Rosenberry, Vines, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones, Bombito Midfielders: Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Frederick Forwards: Lewis, Navarro, Stewart-Baynes, Yapi, Cabral

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Colorado Rapids and Juarez.

