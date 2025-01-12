How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Ipswich and Bristol Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town will aim to extend their fine form and secure a spot in the next round when they face League One side Bristol Rovers in a third-round FA Cup clash at Portman Road on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the visitors will be hoping to cause an upset against their higher-tier opponents.

Though 45 places separate Ipswich and Bristol Rovers in the English football hierarchy, these teams were league rivals just two seasons ago, underscoring Ipswich's remarkable ascent through the ranks.

The Tractor Boys are no strangers to the Gas, having recorded a 2-0 win against them in the Carabao Cup last season. Following a stunning victory over Chelsea at Portman Road and a hard-earned draw at Fulham, Ipswich will look to keep their momentum rolling.

However, Ipswich’s recent history in the FA Cup is less than stellar, with a shocking home loss to Maidstone United in the fourth round last season serving as a bitter memory. While the East Anglian club will want to avoid a repeat of that embarrassment, their primary focus remains on retaining Premier League status, which could see them field a rotated squad.

This scenario offers some hope for Bristol Rovers, who are beginning a new chapter under head coach Inigo Calderon. The former Brighton player and U18s coach has endured a rocky start to his managerial journey but may have turned a corner with a crucial 1-0 triumph at Cambridge United, as the Pirates strive to stay clear of the relegation battle.

The Gas have enjoyed their cup run so far, cruising past non-league side Weston-super-Mare in the first round before edging Barnsley in a nail-biting penalty shootout to set up this encounter in East Anglia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Ipswich Town and Bristol Rovers will be available to stream live online on ESPN+ in the US.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Portman Road

The FA Cup match between Ipswich Town and Bristol Rovers will be played at Portman Road in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT on Sunday, January 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Ipswich team news

The hosts will be without their key winger, Omari Hutchinson, who remains sidelined with a muscle issue. The former Chelsea youngster had been instrumental, finding the net against his old side during Ipswich's last outing at Portman Road.

Manager Kieran McKenna faces further selection headaches in attack, with Conor Chaplin unavailable due to a knee injury that will likely keep him out until late January. Reinforcements are also delayed, as the anticipated signing of Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa is yet to be completed. Compounding their woes, Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring) and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) are also ruled out, limiting Ipswich’s options on the right wing.

Bristol Rovers team news

Meanwhile, Bristol Rovers must find alternative solutions in the attacking department, as four-goal striker Promise Omochere remains out of action. On a positive note for the visitors, defensive stalwart Jack Hunt is poised to make his return after over two months on the sidelines, boosting their backline as they prepare for this East Anglian encounter.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links