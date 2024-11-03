How to watch today's Harrogate Town vs Wrexham FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Harrogate Town and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham head to Wetherby Road on Sunday to face Harrogate Town, with a coveted FA Cup second-round place up for grabs.

The hosts kick off their FA Cup journey with hopes of reaching the second round for a fifth consecutive year. Last season, Simon Weaver’s side met non-league Marine in the first round, advancing with a decisive 5-1 away victory. They then took on League One’s Bolton Wanderers in round two, but their run ended there, as they fell 5-1 in Lancashire.

They face another tough challenge this weekend, as Wrexham arrives riding a five-game unbeaten streak and looking to ignite another memorable cup campaign.

The visitors have made waves in the FA Cup over the past two years, advancing to the fourth round both times, first as a fifth-tier side and then as a League Two team. Last season, Wrexham claimed victories over Mansfield Town, Yeovil Town, and Shrewsbury Town before bowing out in a spirited contest against Blackburn Rovers.

How to watch Harrogate Town vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Harrogate and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Harrogate Town vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET/ 8:30 am PT Venue: The Exercise Stadium

The FA Cup match between Harrogate Town and Wrexham will be played at The Exercise Stadium in Harrogate, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET/ 8:30 am PT on Sunday, November 3, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Harrogate Town team news

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver is expected to stick with a similar Harrogate Town lineup on Saturday, following their tight loss at Notts County. Key defender Toby Sims remains out after missing last weekend’s trip to Meadow Lane.

In attack, Jack Muldoon is pushing for a start up front, but the Sulphurites may again lean on Sam Folarin, who currently shares the team’s top-scoring tally of three goals with winger Ellis Taylor. Through the center, Matty Daly should add extra attacking support, while Levi Sutton might partner Dean Cornelius in the heart of midfield from the start.

Harrogate Town possible XI: Belshaw; Asare, O'Connor, Moon, Foulds; Taylor, Sutton, Cornelius, Dooley; Daly; Folarin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Belshaw, Oxley Defenders: O'Connor, Gibson, Foulds, Moon, Asare, Sims, Burrell, Asare Midfielders: Duke-McKenna, Taylor, Daly, Thomson, Cornelius, Dooley, Sutton, Falkingham, Wilson Forwards: March, Muldoon, Folarin, Daly

Wrexham team news

Wrexham did not face any new injury issues in their recent League One match against Charlton Athletic.

However, they still have a couple of players sidelined as they head into their game against Harrogate. Jack Marriott will be out of action for four months after suffering a broken leg in late October, clearly ruling him out of this matchup. George Evans is another long-term absentee, with no set return date for the midfielder. Steven Fletcher sustained an injury before the game against Huddersfield Town and may also miss the clash with Harrogate, although the striker is expected to make a return soon.

Since it’s the first round of the cup, manager Phil Parkinson is likely to rotate his starting lineup, giving some fringe players an opportunity. Modou Faal, who has made just two substitute appearances in League One this season, could earn a rare starting spot against Harrogate. Wrexham signed Faal for a club-record fee of £590,000 in August, but he has had difficulty securing a regular place in the starting eleven. This matchup could be the ideal moment for the striker to showcase his skills, especially after Parkinson described him as "exciting" in September.

In addition, Sebastian Revan is expected to step in at right-wing-back to allow MVP Ryan Barnett some much-needed rest, while Lewis Brunt and recent addition Matt James might also see some playing time.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Revan, O'Connell, Scarr, O'Connor, McClean; Lee, Rathbone, Cannon; Mullin, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Forde, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Faal, Fletcher, Edwards, Rainbird

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/13/24 Wrexham 0-0 Harrogate Town League Two 11/29/23 Harrogate Town 2-2 Wrexham FA Cup 11/06/21 Harrogate Town 2-1 Wrexham National League 01/25/20 Harrogate Town 0-2 Wrexham National League 10/09/19 Wrexham 1-1 Harrogate Town National League

