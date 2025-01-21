How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kiev Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Galatasaray and Dynamo Kyiv, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray are gearing up to kick off the next phase of the Europa League when they welcome Dinamo Kiev this Tuesday. With just two fixtures remaining, Dinamo Kiev find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table, while Galatasaray sit in sixth place. Below is a breakdown of what to expect from this clash.

A victory for Galatasaray would see them climb to third in the standings. Still undefeated in the competition so far, the Turkish powerhouse boasts 12 points from their first six outings, making a win a strong possibility.

In their most recent Europa League match, Galatasaray were held to a 2-2 stalemate against Malmo, marking the second occasion they let a lead slip away in this tournament. Despite that, they remain a formidable force, currently on a remarkable 24-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

For Dinamo Kiev, the remaining two matches are little more than a formality. The Ukrainian side has already been eliminated from the race for a knockout berth and is yet to secure a single point in the competition.

After a break during their domestic winter season, Dinamo Kiev will aim to turn their fortunes around. Their recent form includes five friendly matches, in which they suffered only one defeat and secured three wins, showcasing some level of resilience despite their struggles.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kyiv online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Dynamo Kyiv will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and is available to stream online live on ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Galatasaray vs Dynamo Kyiv kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Rams Global Stadyumu

The UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Dynamo Kyiv will be played at Rams Global Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 10:30 am ET/ 7:30 am PT on Tuesday, January 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Galatasaray team news

Dries Mertens has been a creative force for Galatasaray in the Europa League, providing an assist in each of his last three appearances. The experienced Belgian midfielder is set to feature once more on Tuesday and has the chance to make history. Currently tied with Atalanta’s goalkeeper Rui Patricio at 69 Europa League appearances, Mertens could become the first player to reach the milestone of 70 matches in the competition.

Joint-top scorer Yunus Akgun, who has netted five times in this year’s tournament, is expected to take up his usual spot on the wing. Meanwhile, summer loan signing Victor Osimhen—a prolific striker with 14 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions—will likely lead the attack after finding the back of the net in Galatasaray’s previous game.

Injury concerns persist for the Turkish side, with veteran forward Mauro Icardi sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury. Additionally, midfielder Gabriel Sara remains unavailable as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

Dynamo Kyiv team news

For the visitors, Dinamo Kiev, the injury list includes Volodymyr Shepelev, Andriy Yarmolenko, and Brayan Ceballos, all ruled out for Tuesday’s encounter. Despite their struggles in the competition, the Ukrainian team will look to build on the lone goal scored by Vladyslav Kabaeiv, who is expected to continue operating on the wing. Up front, Vladyslav Vanat is poised to lead the attack as he hunts for his first goal in the tournament.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

GAL Last match DKV 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Galatasaray 1 - 3 Dynamo Kyiv 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links