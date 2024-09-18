How to watch today's Fluminense vs Atletico MG Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Copa Libertadores match between Fluminense and Atletico MG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a thrilling all-Brazilian clash in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals, defending champions Fluminense lock horns with Atletico Mineiro in the first leg.

Fluminense are on a mission to become just the second club in two decades to successfully defend their Libertadores crown, with Palmeiras having done so in 2020 and 2021. The reigning champions survived a nail-biting round of 16 against Gremio, prevailing in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Domestically, it's been a rocky road for the Tricolor, who currently hover just above the relegation zone with a third of the league campaign left. However, their struggles will be quickly forgotten if they manage to capture a second Copa Libertadores title. Their latest outing saw Fluminense squander a one-goal advantage, conceding twice in the final 10 minutes to suffer a 2-1 defeat to Juventude, ending a three-match winning streak.

Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile, haven’t had it easy either in the Brazilian Serie A, currently sitting in 10th place. The 2013 Libertadores champions have become a consistent force in the competition, making at least the quarter-finals in four of the last six seasons. Their group-stage performance was dominant, winning five out of six matches before a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate victory over San Lorenzo in the round of 16.

Galo come into this showdown licking their wounds after a tough 3-0 loss to Bahia in their weekend fixture.

How to watch Fluminense vs Atletico MG online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Fluminense vs Atletico MG kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estádio do Maracanã

The match will be played at the Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday, September 18, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Fluminense will be missing three players for their first-leg quarter-final match against León, as Lele, Diogo Barbosa, and Ignacio have all been ruled out due to injuries.

On a positive note, Jhon Arias has been in fantastic form recently, scoring in three of his last four matches. He is expected to start alongside Kaua Elias in the two-man attack for this crucial encounter.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Silva, Santos, Marcelo; Bernal, Nonato, Ganso, Serna; Arias, Elias

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Xavier, Silva, Ignacio, Andrade, Guga, Carlos, Manoel, Calegari, Justen Midfielders: Andre, Alexsander, Ganso, Nonato, Augusto, Pires, Arthur, Santos, Melo, Terans, Lima, Bernal Forwards: Kennedy, Keno, Lucumi, Lele, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Serna

Atletico MG team news

Atlético Mineiro will be without four key players for their upcoming match. Matias Zaracho has been ruled out for the rest of the season following a hernia surgery.

The other absentees include Alisson, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, Eduardo Vargas, who has a calf injury, and Otavio, who is recovering from a shoulder problem. However, Otavio is expected to make a full recovery before the second leg at the end of this month.

Atletico Mineiro possible XI: Everson; Saravia, Battaglia, Alonso, Arana; Vera, Franco, Scarpa, Bernard, Gomes; Deyverson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Delfim, Everson, Mendes, Átila Defenders: Lyanco, Fuchs, Júnior Alonso, Guilherme Arana, Rabello, Mariano, Saravia, Rubens, Rômulo, Vitor Gabriel Midfielders: Otávio, Scarpa, Zaracho, Gomes, Vera, Bernard, Battaglia, Franco, Paulo Vitor, Robert Forwards: Hulk, Deyverson, Paulinho, Vargas, Alan Kardec, Palacios, Cadu, Alisson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/08/24 Atlético Mineiro 0-0 Fluminense Brasileirão Série A 05/05/24 Fluminense 2-2 Atlético Mineiro Brasileirão Série A 29/10/23 Atlético Mineiro 2-2 Fluminense Brasileirão Série A 22/06/23 Fluminense 1-1 Atlético Mineiro Brasileirão Série A 01/10/22 Atlético Mineiro 2-2 Fluminense Brasileirão Série A

