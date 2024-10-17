How to watch today's Flamengo vs Fluminense Brazilian Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The final edition of this season's Fla-Flu derby unfolds on Thursday, as Flamengo and Fluminense meet at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Flamengo comes into the game sitting fourth in the Brasileiro Serie A standings after a 2-0 win over Bahia. Meanwhile, Fluminense managed to lift themselves out of the relegation zone with a narrow 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro earlier this month.
Their last league encounter ended in a 1-0 victory for Flamengo, secured by a late penalty from Pedro.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Flamengo vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fanatiz and Premiere in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Flamengo vs Fluminense kick-off time
|Date:
|Thursday, October 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Maracana
The match will be played at the Maracana on Thursday, October 17, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Flamengo team news
Pedro will miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. Moreover, Luiz Araujo is only expected back in early November following a knee sprain, while Alex Sandro remains out due to a thigh strain.
In their recent clash, Ayrton opened the scoring against Bahia, and substitute Carlos Alcaraz sealed the deal with a penalty in second-half stoppage time.
Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Ayrton; Pulgar, De la Cruz; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Henrique; Barbosa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rossi, Cunha
|Defenders:
|Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Wesley
|Midfielders:
|Pulgar, Gerson, Arrascaeta, Allan, Hugo, Jesus, E. Araujo
|Forwards:
|L. Araujo, Pedro, Carlinhos, Henrique, Barbosa
Fluminense team news
For Fluminense, Ignacio missed the last matchup due to a meniscus issue, while Gustavo Nonato continues to recover from a broken nose, and Kevin Serna is sidelined with a thigh injury. In their victory over Cruzeiro, Jhon Arias scored the lone goal, taking his season tally to four goals in Serie A, while Fabio made five saves to secure the clean sheet.
Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Manoel, Santos, Marcelo; Martinelli, Hugo; Arias, Ganso, Lima; Elias.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Alves, Fabio, Eudes
|Defenders:
|Xavier, Silva, Ignacio, Andrade, Guga, Carlos, Manoel, Calegari, Justen
|Midfielders:
|Andre, Alexsander, Ganso, Nonato, Augusto, Pires, Arthur, Santos, Melo, Terans, Lima, Bernal
|Forwards:
|Kennedy, Keno, Lucumi, Lele, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Serna
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|06/24/24
|Fluminense 0-0 Flamengo
|Carioca
|03/17/24
|Flamengo 0-0 Fluminense
|Carioca
|03/10/24
|Fluminense 0-2 Flamengo
|Brasileirao Serie A
|02/26/24
|Flamengo 2-0 Fluminense
|Brasileirao Serie A
|11/12/23
|Flamengo 1-1 Fluminense
|Brasileirao Serie A