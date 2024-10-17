How to watch today's Flamengo vs Fluminense Brazilian Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final edition of this season's Fla-Flu derby unfolds on Thursday, as Flamengo and Fluminense meet at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Flamengo comes into the game sitting fourth in the Brasileiro Serie A standings after a 2-0 win over Bahia. Meanwhile, Fluminense managed to lift themselves out of the relegation zone with a narrow 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro earlier this month.

Their last league encounter ended in a 1-0 victory for Flamengo, secured by a late penalty from Pedro.

How to watch Flamengo vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz and Premiere in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Flamengo vs Fluminense kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Maracana

The match will be played at the Maracana on Thursday, October 17, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Pedro will miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. Moreover, Luiz Araujo is only expected back in early November following a knee sprain, while Alex Sandro remains out due to a thigh strain.

In their recent clash, Ayrton opened the scoring against Bahia, and substitute Carlos Alcaraz sealed the deal with a penalty in second-half stoppage time.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Ayrton; Pulgar, De la Cruz; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Henrique; Barbosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha Defenders: Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Wesley Midfielders: Pulgar, Gerson, Arrascaeta, Allan, Hugo, Jesus, E. Araujo Forwards: L. Araujo, Pedro, Carlinhos, Henrique, Barbosa

Fluminense team news

For Fluminense, Ignacio missed the last matchup due to a meniscus issue, while Gustavo Nonato continues to recover from a broken nose, and Kevin Serna is sidelined with a thigh injury. In their victory over Cruzeiro, Jhon Arias scored the lone goal, taking his season tally to four goals in Serie A, while Fabio made five saves to secure the clean sheet.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Manoel, Santos, Marcelo; Martinelli, Hugo; Arias, Ganso, Lima; Elias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Xavier, Silva, Ignacio, Andrade, Guga, Carlos, Manoel, Calegari, Justen Midfielders: Andre, Alexsander, Ganso, Nonato, Augusto, Pires, Arthur, Santos, Melo, Terans, Lima, Bernal Forwards: Kennedy, Keno, Lucumi, Lele, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Serna

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 06/24/24 Fluminense 0-0 Flamengo Carioca 03/17/24 Flamengo 0-0 Fluminense Carioca 03/10/24 Fluminense 0-2 Flamengo Brasileirao Serie A 02/26/24 Flamengo 2-0 Fluminense Brasileirao Serie A 11/12/23 Flamengo 1-1 Fluminense Brasileirao Serie A

