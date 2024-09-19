How to watch today's Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hoping to make a significant impression in the Champions League after last season's remarkable achievements, Bayer Leverkusen will face Feyenoord on Thursday evening.

The German champions will meet last season's Eredivisie runners-up in their league-phase opener, with an electrifying atmosphere anticipated at De Kuip.

Feyenoord, crowned Dutch champions for the 16th time in 2023, had to settle for second place behind PSV Eindhoven last season, even though their final points total was two higher than when they claimed the title the previous year.

While the Rotterdam club secured the KNVB Beker as a consolation prize, their title-winning coach Arne Slot departed for Liverpool, and new manager Brian Priske was brought in from Sparta Prague.

So far, the Danish coach has managed just one victory in four league matches. He kicked off his tenure with a penalty shootout win against Ajax in the Johan Cruijff Shield, but after letting a win slip away at Groningen last week, his team now trails PSV by nine points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EST Venue: Stadion Feijenoord

The match will be played at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Thursday, September 19, with kick-off at 12:45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

Although Arne Slot left De Kuip alongside Netherlands defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who recently transferred to Leipzig, Feyenoord has managed to keep their star striker Santiago Gimenez, who is expected to lead the attack on Thursday.

New summer signings Jordan Lotomba and Hwang In-beom might also see playing time, but key midfielder Calvin Stengs is unavailable due to a knee injury, and on-loan left-back Hugo Bueno has been out since last month with a muscle issue.

Austrian centre-back Gernot Trauner, who sustained a thigh injury during Euro 2024, returned to first-team action on Saturday and is likely to be included on the bench.

Feyenoord possible XI: Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Beelen, Hancko, Smal; Timber, Zechiel; Nieuwkoop, Nadje, Paixao; Gimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bijlow, Andreev, Wellenreuther Defenders: Hancko, González, Hartman, Mitchell, Trauner, Bueno, Lotomba, Smal, Beelen, Read Midfielders: Zerrouki, Ivanušec, Moussa, Hwang, Paixão, Stengs, Timber, Milambo, Nieuwkoop, Zechiël, Nadje Forwards: Santiago Giménez, Ayase Ueda, Ibrahim Osman, Julián Carranza

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen will head to Rotterdam with no significant injury issues, and Xabi Alonso is likely to have a full squad at his disposal, assuming Exequiel Palacios passes a fitness assessment.

As a result, Victor Boniface—who scored twice in the Bundesliga over the weekend—and Patrick Schick will compete for a spot in the attack, while Robert Andrich and Aleix Garcia will vie to partner with captain Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Florian Wirtz is set to make his Champions League debut. Over the past four seasons in the Europa League, the German forward has been directly involved in 24 goals.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Kovar; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hrádecký, Kovar, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Kossounou, Hincapié, Tah, Arthur, Belocian, Natali, Fofana, Hawighorst Midfielders: Xhaka, Frimpong, Palacios, Grimaldo, García, Andrich, Tella, Puerta, Aourir, Onyeka, Marsenic Forwards: Wirtz, Boniface, Adli, Schick, Hložek, Hofmann, Terrier

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen since the turn of the century.

Useful links