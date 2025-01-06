How to watch today's Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Deportiva Minera and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will look to secure a place in the Copa del Rey's last-16 stage when they travel to face fourth-tier side Deportiva Minera at Estadio Municipal Angel Celdran on Monday evening.

Having climbed up from the fifth tier last season, Minera are enjoying a commendable campaign in the Segunda Federacion's Group 4. The team currently sits in eighth place, having amassed 24 points from 17 games in their debut season at this level.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid resumed competitive action on Friday night following the winter break, taking on Valencia. However, it seemed as though Carlo Ancelotti's men were destined for a narrow defeat in their opening match of 2025 before salvaging a result.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid kick-off time

The match will be played at the Municipal Stadium Cartagonova on Monday, January 6, with kick-off at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Deportiva Minera team news

Key to Minera's success this season has been the performance of Omar Perdomo, who has contributed five goals and two assists in 15 outings. The 31-year-old is set to be a key figure for the hosts in their Copa del Rey lineup. Similarly, Pipo, with four goals and four assists to his name, is expected to feature prominently, while veteran forward Francis Ferrón should lead the line, supported by Cristhian Britos in a deeper midfield role.

Real Madrid team news

For Los Blancos, Vinicius Junior will be unavailable as he serves a suspension following his red card against Valencia. Additionally, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba remain sidelined through injury, although the latter is expected to return before the month's end.

Ancelotti is likely to shuffle his squad for the trip to Minera, with several fringe and younger players set to start. Andriy Lunin, Raul Asencio, Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, and Endrick are all tipped to feature as the team balances their focus with an eye on the Spanish Super Cup semi-final later in the week.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links