How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Stockport County FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Stockport County, as well as kick-off time and team news.

League One side Stockport County heads to Selhurst Park this weekend, aiming to defy expectations and cause an upset against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round.

It has been a challenging start to the season for Oliver Glasner and Crystal Palace, who endured an eight-game winless run at the beginning of their Premier League campaign. However, the Eagles have found their rhythm, suffering just one defeat in their last nine league matches.

Palace's recent FA Cup record is less than impressive, as they've exited at this stage in four of the last five seasons. The exception was a memorable run to the semi-finals during the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, Stockport County, a team that was competing in the National League North as recently as 2019, has climbed the ranks and is now on the verge of League One’s play-off positions. Despite their progress, Dave Challinor's side has hit a rough patch, going winless in their last four outings.

The Hatters have reached the FA Cup third round for the third time in five years but haven't advanced past this stage since the 2000-01 campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Stockport County will be available to stream live online on ESPN+ in the US.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Selhurst Park

The FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Stockport County will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT on Sunday, January 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace could be without Will Hughes, who remains doubtful after sustaining an ankle injury in the victory over Southampton at the end of December. Additionally, midfielder Adam Wharton is sidelined with a groin issue that has kept him out of action since November. Matheus Franca is another long-term absentee, as a rib injury has ruled him out for several months.

Stockport County team news

Stockport faces their own personnel challenges, with their top scorer Louie Barry unavailable and two loanees recalled by their parent clubs. Everton's Tyler Onyango returned to Goodison Park due to a hamstring injury, while Burnley recalled Michael Mellon, subsequently loaning him to Bradford City after limited appearances during his stint at Edgeley Park.

