How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs LAFC Leagues Cup final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a repeat of the 2023 MLS Cup final, the Columbus Crew will take on Los Angeles FC this Sunday at Lower.com Field, battling for the 2024 Leagues Cup trophy.

The Crew secured their spot in the final by overcoming the Philadelphia Union with a 3-1 victory, while LAFC cruised to a dominant 4-0 win against the Colorado Rapids.

The defending MLS Cup champions are coming off a 3-1 win against Philadelphia Union, where Diego Rossi netted twice and Juan 'Cucho' Hernandez also found the back of the net, securing a home victory for the Crew.

Following their June defeat to Pachuca in the Concacaf Champions Cup final, Columbus will be eager to bounce back and add some silverware to their collection this weekend.

LAFC, meanwhile, enter the final on the heels of a dominant 4-0 victory against their Western Conference rivals, Colorado Rapids, at home. With Denis Bouanga in top form and the defense performing solidly, they head into the showdown at Lower.com Field with strong momentum.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Sunday, August 25, with kick-off at 7:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Evan Bush is unlikely to be available for the final as the Crew goalkeeper is still recovering from a wrist injury. Meanwhile, the club recently extended Malte Amundsen's contract through 2027.

Wilfried Nancy is expected to continue with his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation, which has guided him to three finals since December. With Patrick Schulte between the sticks and Juan 'Cucho’ Hernandez spearheading the attack, the Eastern Conference side will be hoping to secure another title.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Cherberko; Farsi, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Arfsten; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Ramirez

Los Angeles FC team news

On Thursday, Luis Muller was unavailable for the Black and Gold due to a lingering hip injury, and Lorenzo Dellavalle is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL.

Head coach Steven Cherundolo generally opts for a 4-3-3 setup but has recently transitioned to a 3-4-3 formation. Given that this defensive strategy has propelled LAFC to the Leagues Cup final, there's no reason for Cherundolo to deviate from it in such a crucial match.

Denis Bouanga has been one of the best forwards on the continent over the last couple of seasons. With Olivier Giroud leading the line, he will start out on the left wing, looking to add his seventh goal of the campaign.

Cherundolo could be tempted to swap out Mateusz Bogusz for Cristian Olivera but the Poland international has been in such good form recently that it would be tough to drop him out from the frontline.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Murillo, Chanot, Long; Palencia, Sanchez, Atuesta, Hollingshead; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero, Hasal Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Muller, Bouanga, Giroud

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/07/24 Los Angeles FC 1-1 (5-5) Columbus Crew MLS 10/12/23 Columbus Crew 2-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 22/05/22 Columbus Crew 0-2 Los Angeles FC MLS 12/05/19 Columbus Crew 0-3 Los Angeles FC MLS 05/02/19 Los Angeles FC 2-4 Columbus Crew Club Friendly

