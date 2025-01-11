How to watch today's Chelsea vs Morecambe FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea will take on Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
The Blues have done well this season under Enzo Maresca but their recent form has been concerning. Morecambe beat Tranmere in their most recent outing and will be hoping they can pull off an upset.
How to watch Chelsea vs Morecambe online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Chelsea vs Morecambe kick-off time
The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Chelsea team news
Wesley Fofana will be unavailable for selection alongside Omari Kellyman, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Benoit Badiashile.
Doubts also linger over the availability of Romeo Lavia and Carney Chukwuemeka.
Morecambe team news
Meanwhile, Morecambe manager Derek Adams is expected to retain the same squad from their recent win against Tranmere, including Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams, who has extended his stay until the end of the season.
There are no fresh injury concerns for the visitors.