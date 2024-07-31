How to watch today's Charlotte vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Charlotte FC and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexican side Cruz Azul will get their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign underway when they make the trip to Bank of America Stadium to take on Charlotte FC on Thursday.

The hosts picked up a 1-0 loss against fellow MLS side Philadelphia Union in their opening group match on Sunday, meaning the Crown must win to stay alive in the competition.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, arrive in fine form, currently topping the Mexican top division with three wins and a draw in four matches played, leaving them unbeaten.

These two opponents have a considerable history, having faced each other in the 2023 competition. The Crowns won 4-3 on penalties in the Round of 32 after both teams went scoreless after 90 minutes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte FC vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live for free on Apple TV in the US, while live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Brazilian midfielder Junior Urso remains sidelined with a lower leg injury, making him the sole player unavailable for the home side.

All eyes will be on Patrick Agyemang, Charlotte's goal-scoring talisman, who has found the back of the net seven times in 23 MLS appearances this season.

Karol Swiderski, who returned from Verona in Serie A to join Charlotte FC, has already made an impact in his second season with the team and will lead the line here.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Uronen, Privett, Malanda, Byrne; Diani, Westwood; Tavares, Bronico, Calderon; Swiderski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Tavera, Romero

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul will be without Mexican left-back Carlos Alonso Vargas, who is sidelined due to a broken foot.

In their last match, Ignacio Rivero and Giorgos Giakoumakis formed the front two and are expected to keep their starting spots. Giakoumakis, a forward with plenty of MLS experience, has made a significant impact during his time with Atlanta United, scoring 24 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions. The Greek international, a 2023 MLS All-Star, is anticipated to create scoring opportunities as he aims to help La Máquina secure their first points in the tournament.

Rivero has made a strong start to the 2024 Apertura season. The 32-year-old has started all four matches, contributing two goals and an assist, showcasing his importance to the team as they look to build momentum.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Piovi, Lira, Ditta, Sanchez; Faravelli, Rodriguez, Rivero; Rotondi, Torres, Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Salcedo, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Guerrero, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/08/23 Charlotte 0(4)-0(3) Leagues Cup

Useful links