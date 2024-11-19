How to watch today's Canada vs Suriname CONCACAF Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Canada and Suriname, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada will aim to secure a place in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals when they face Suriname on Tuesday at BMO Field. A victory or even a draw would be enough for the hosts to advance.

Much like last year, Canada heads into the second leg of their quarter-final clash with an advantage. However, they’ll be eager to avoid a repeat of past missteps that cost them progression in the tournament.

Suriname came remarkably close to a historic result in their first-ever Nations League knockout match. They managed to frustrate the Canadians for much of the game, keeping the scoreline level until Jonathan David broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, sealing the first-leg advantage for the Maple Leafs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Canada vs Suriname online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Canada vs Suriname kick-off time

CONCACAF Nations League - A Championship Playoff BMO Field

The match will be played at the BMO Field on Tuesday, November 19, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Canada team news

Canada made five changes to their starting lineup on Friday compared to the squad that began their friendly against Panama. Dayne St. Clair replaced Maxime Crepeau in goal, while Alistair Johnston, Joel Waterman, Ismael Kone, and Tani Oluwaseyi stepped in for Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies, Mathieu Choiniere, and joint all-time leading scorer Cyle Larin.

Alphonso Davies will miss this match due to physical exhaustion, but Larin has the opportunity to match Mark Watson for eighth place in all-time appearances for Canada if he takes the field.

Junior Hoilett delivered the decisive goal in the first leg of this tie, a strike that saw him equal Tosaint Ricketts for seventh in Canada's all-time scoring charts. Meanwhile, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin remain tied as the nation's leading scorers with 30 goals apiece.

Suriname team news

Suriname's head coach Dean Gorré made three adjustments to his starting XI for the first leg, bringing in Stefano Denswil, Justin Lonwijk, and Djevencio van der Kust to replace Kenneth Paal, Immanuel Pherai, and Virgil Misidjan.

Looking ahead to Tuesday's match, two players—Jayden Turfkruier and Jonathan Fonkel—could earn their maiden caps for Suriname. Meanwhile, their all-time leading scorer Gleofilo Vlijter, with 15 goals to his name, can join a five-way tie for 10th in all-time national appearances by equaling the records of former players Giovanni Waal, Emilio Limon, Ferdinand Jap A Joe, and Miquel Darson.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last 2 matches SUR 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Suriname 0 - 1 Canada

Canada 4 - 0 Suriname 5 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Useful links