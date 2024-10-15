How to watch today's Canada vs Panama friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between Canada and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada will be looking to get back on track when they face Panama in a friendly match on Tuesday night.

The home team comes into this matchup following a scoreless draw against Mexico last month, while Panama has suffered two consecutive losses, including a 2-0 defeat to the United States on Saturday night.

How to watch Canada vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fubo, FS1 and FOX in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Canada vs Panama kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

The International friendly between Canada and Panama will be played at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Canada team news

Head coach Jesse Marsch is anticipated to field a strong lineup for the friendly, with both Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David expected to start.

David has found the net 29 times in 56 appearances for Canada and is currently one of the most sought-after strikers in global football, as his contract with Lille is set to expire next summer.

Cyle Larin, who plays for Mallorca, has also netted 29 goals for Canada and may be included in the starting XI on Tuesday, alongside Moise Bombito of Nice, who is likely to secure a spot in the lineup as well.

Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Adekugbe, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Laryea, Osorio, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Larin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crépeau, St. Clair, Sirois Defenders: Davies, Waterman, Cornelius, Miller, Johnston, Bombito, de Fougerolles Midfielders: Piette, Fraser, Eustáquio, Choinière, Buchanan, Koné Forwards: Larin, Ugbo, Bair, Millar, David, Shaffelburg, Russell-Rowe

Panama team news

Eduardo Guerrero is expected to occupy the centre-forward position for Panama once again, as the 24-year-old aims to build on his solitary international goal.

Orlando Mosquera will remain the first-choice goalkeeper, continuing his role between the posts, while Michael Murillo from Marseille stands out as the key defensive player.

Yoel Barcenas, who has netted nine goals in 91 appearances for his national team, is set to return to the starting lineup at the age of 30. Additionally, Cesar Blackman may take on a wing-back position.

Panama possible XI: Mosquera; Escobar, Farina, Miller; Murillo, Martinez, Carrasquilla, Blackman; Barcenas, Guerrero, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Samudio, Mosquera Defenders: Davis, Escobar, Murillo, Miller, Blackman, Cordoba, Ramos, Anderson, Farina Midfielders: Godoy, Barcenas, Carrasquilla, J. Rodriguez, Martinez, Ayarza, Gondola, Lenis Forwards: Fajardo, T. Rodriguez, Guerrero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 06/16/23 Panama 0-2 Canada CONCACAF Nations League 03/31/22 Panama 1-0 Canada World Championship Qual. CONCACAF 10/14/21 Canada 4-1 Panama World Championship Qual. CONCACAF 11/19/14 Panama 0-0 Canada International Friendly Games 09/12/12 Panama 2-0 Canada World Championship Qual. CONCACAF

