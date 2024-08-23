This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Aleix Garcia of Leverkusen reactsGetty Images
Bundesliga
team-logo
Borussia-Park
team-logo
WATCH WITH 7 DAY FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBorussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayer LeverkusenBorussia MoenchengladbachBayer Leverkusen

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news

The 2024/25 Bundesliga season kicks off as Bayer Leverkusen begin their title defense against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Leverkusen shocked the football world last season by not only securing their first Bundesliga championship but also completing an unbeaten run in both the league and domestic cup. They aim to maintain this incredible form as they open their title defense on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Gladbach had a flawless pre-season, winning all seven of their friendly matches, and began the new campaign with a cup victory over Aue. However, they faced mostly low-caliber opponents, and their previous domestic season ended poorly with no wins in their last six matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date:Friday, August 23, 2024
Kick-off time:2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 pm PT
Venue:Borussia-Park

The match will be played at the Borussia-Park on Friday, August 23, with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
ESPN+Watch here
ESPN 2Watch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, ESPN+ and ESPN 2 in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

The home side will have the option to include their first-choice centre-back Nico Elvedi and winger Robin Hack, who was the club's leading goal-scorer last season.

However, the hosts will be missing midfielder Borges Sanches and goalkeeper Jan Olschowsky, both sidelined with knee injuries.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible XI: Omlin; Scally, Itakura, Elvedi, Netz; Reitz, Weigl; Honorat, Stoger, Hack; Kleindienst.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Omlin, Nicolas, Olschowsky, Sippel
Defenders:Itakura, Elvedi, Scally, Netz, Chiarodia, Lainer, Friedrich, Ullrich
Midfielders:Koné, Weigl, Neuhaus, Stöger, Honorat, Reitz, N'Goumou, Borges Sanches, Hack, Fraulo, Sander
Forwards:Pléa, Ranos, Kleindienst, Čvančara, Fukuda, Herrmann

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Martin Terrier is eligible for selection in the league despite his red card and will not face a suspension.

In other news, Exequiel Palacios is unavailable, which likely means Granit Xhaka will be paired with Aleix Garcia in the midfield.

Bayer Leverkusen may also bring back regular starters like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Alejandro Grimaldo, all of whom came off the bench in the match against Stuttgart.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Garcia, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Boniface.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hrádecký, Kovar, Lomb
Defenders:Tapsoba, Kossounou, Hincapié, Tah, Arthur, Belocian, Natali, Fofana, Hawighorst
Midfielders:Xhaka, Frimpong, Palacios, Grimaldo, García, Andrich, Tella, Puerta, Aourir, Onyeka, Marsenic
Forwards:Wirtz, Boniface, Adli, Schick, Hložek, Hofmann, Terrier

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
27/01/24Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0-0 Borussia MonchengladbachBundesliga
26/08/23Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 Bayer 04 LeverkusenBundesliga
21/05/23Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-2 Borussia MonchengladbachBundesliga
22/01/23Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Bayer 04 LeverkusenBundesliga
15/01/22Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Bayer 04 LeverkusenBundesliga

Useful links

Advertisement