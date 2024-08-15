How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro are set to resume their Copa Sudamericana campaigns as they face off at the Estadio Alberto Jose Armando in the first leg of their round-of-16 matchup on Thursday night.

The hosts had to battle hard in the knockout-stage playoff, ultimately securing a 1-0 aggregate win over Ecuadorian side Independiente Del Valle in July.

On the other hand, Cruzeiro dominated the group stage, amassing 12 out of a possible 18 points to top Group H.

The Raposa finished the group stage with three wins and three draws, making them one of only three unbeaten teams alongside Belgrano and Cuiaba. They also netted eight goals while recording five clean sheets.

Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro kick-off time

Date: Thursday, August 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Alberto Jose Armando

The match will be played at Estadio Alberto Jose Armando in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, August 16, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Milton Delgado received a straight red card in the second leg against Independiente del Valle on July 25, and the 19-year-old midfielder will be sidelined for Friday's clash due to suspension.

In terms of injuries, Boca will be missing veteran defender Marcos Rojo, who will sit out his third consecutive game due to a muscle issue.

Fellow defender Cristian Lema, who has been out for the last four matches after sustaining an injury against Independiente on July 25, will also be unavailable for Friday's game.

Edinson Cavani had a subdued performance against Rivadavia last weekend, but the Uruguayan striker, with 16 goals in his last 20 games, remains a key player to watch.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Figal, Medel, Blanco; Aguirre, Medina, Fernandez, Zenon; Cavani, Merentiel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, García Defenders: Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez Forwards: Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Janson, Briasc

Cruzeiro team news

Cruzeiro will have to manage without the services of Fabrizio Peralta, who is still sidelined after returning from the Copa America in June with a muscle injury.

Gabriel Veron, who has been out for the last four games since suffering a thigh injury against Palmeiras, is also unavailable for selection for the Raposa.

Cruzeiro possible XI: Cassio; William, Ze Ivaldo, Villalba, Kaiki; Walace, Henrique, Barreal, Pereira; Jorge, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cássio, Gabriel Grando, Anderson, Léo Aragão Defenders: Marlon, William, Kaiki, João Marcelo, Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Villalba, Jonathan Jesus, Weverton, Pedrão Midfielders: Matheus Henrique, Arthur Gomes, Álvaro Barreal, Walace, Lucas Silva, Mateus Vital, Lucas Romero, Ramiro, Fabrizio Peralta, Wesley Gasolina, Japa, Vitinho, Fernando Henrique Forwards: Matheus Pereira, Kaio Jorge, Gabriel Veron, Juan Dinenno, Lautaro Díaz, Rafael Silva, Arthur Viana

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/10/18 Cruzeiro 1-1 Boca Juniors CONMEBOL Libertadores 20/09/18 Boca Juniors 2-0 Cruzeiro CONMEBOL Libertadores

