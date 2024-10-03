How to watch Besiktas vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Besiktas and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news

Both Besiktas and Eintracht Frankfurt will be aiming to secure their first victories in the revamped League Phase of the Europa League when they clash on Thursday night.

The Black Eagles have been strong domestically, remaining unbeaten in Turkey and netting eight goals against Lugano to earn their spot in this stage. However, their recent European campaign left much to be desired, as they suffered defeats in all three of their home matches during last season’s ECL.

As for Eintracht Frankfurt, they come into the game riding a five-match unbeaten streak. Last week's unexpected setback against Plzen raised some eyebrows, but the Germans fielded a notably altered lineup, possibly underestimating their Czech opponents.

How to watch Besiktas vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Besiktas vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Tupras Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Tupras Stadyumu on Thursday, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Besiktas team news

Besiktas will continue to miss the presence of Necip Uysal, with the centre-back sidelined until early November due to a lingering ligament injury sustained in September.

Following their defeat to Ajax last week, the Black Eagles could see several key changes in their lineup, with players like Immobile and Cher Ndour pushing for starts in the Europa League.

Besiktas possible XI: Gunok; Svensson, Paulista, Uduokhai, Masuaku; Onana, Al Musrati; Rashica, Fernandes, Ndour; Immobile

Position Players Goalkeepers: Destanoğlu, Günok, Baytekin, Yaşar Defenders: Svensson, Paulista, Bulut, Sanuç, Uduokhai, Masuaku, Ay, Topçu, Terzi, Özüarap Midfielders: Al-Musrati, Uçan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, J. Mário, Uysal, Zaynutdinov, Muçi, Onana, Ndour, Fernandes Forwards: Rashica, Kılıçsoy, Immobile, A. Kılıç, Silva, Keleş, Hekimoğlu

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

On Frankfurt's front, Ekitike has since suffered a leg injury, ruling him out until the end of October, after scoring against Viktoria Plzen last Thursday, .

The beginning of Oscar Hojlund's stint with Die Adler has been hampered by injuries, with the Danish forward currently out due to a broken ankle.

Additionally, Eintracht Frankfurt will be without promising youngster Mehdi Loune, who is eyeing a return later in October as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible XI: Kaua; Kristensen, Tuta, Theate, Nkounkou; Knauff, Dahoud, Skhiri, Bahoya; Marmoush, Matanovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trapp, Santos, Grahl, Ramming Defenders: Theate, Kristensen, Koch, Tuta, Nkounkou, Collins, Amenda, Onguene, Brown Midfielders: Chaïbi, Götze, Skhiri, Uzun, Dahoud, Larsson, Dina Ebimbe, Højlund, Fenyö, Chandler Forwards: Marmoush, Ekitiké, Matanović, Knauff, Lisztes, Jean-Mattéo Bahoya

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first ever meeting between these two sides.

