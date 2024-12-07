How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Heidenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich will aim to get back on track as they host Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena on Saturday for their 13th Bundesliga outing of the campaign.

Following their DFB-Pokal exit, Bayern shifted focus back to league matters, where they’ve been in scintillating form this season. The Bavarians currently sit atop the Bundesliga standings, holding a four-point cushion over second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. Despite a setback against Bayer Leverkusen, Kompany would have been encouraged by his side’s resilient performance, even after being reduced to ten men for much of the match.

Meanwhile, life in the Bundesliga has been anything but smooth sailing for Heidenheim. The newly promoted side languishes in the relegation zone, sitting 16th after 12 rounds. They’re on a dismal run of four consecutive league defeats but have had better fortunes in the UEFA Conference League. With crucial fixtures on the horizon, Heidenheim will be desperate to claw their way out of the danger zone.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and FC Heidenheim will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, December 7, with kick-off at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

For the hosts, the absence of Harry Kane, sidelined until late December, could see Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, and Kingsley Coman operating just behind veteran Thomas Muller in attack.

Midfield dynamo Joao Palhinha remains unavailable until January, paving the way for a likely double pivot of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the engine room.

At the back, head coach Vincent Kompany may deploy a defensive quartet of Raphael Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, and Alphonso Davies, with captain Manuel Neuer guarding the goal as he avoids serving his suspension in league play.

FC Heidenheim team news

On the visitors' side, Heidenheim faces injury concerns in midfield, with Julian Niehues and Luka Janes doubtful. Forward Marvin Pieringer remains sidelined long-term, with his return from an Achilles tendon injury expected no earlier than February 2025.

Manager Frank Schmidt is likely to opt for a midfield trio of Niklas Dorsch, Lennard Maloney, and Jan Schoppner, shielding center-backs Patrick Mainka and Benedikt Gimber.

Up front, Paul Wanner, Mikkel Kaufmann, and Leo Scienza are poised to spearhead the visitors’ attack as they search for an unlikely upset against the league leaders.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links