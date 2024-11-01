How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Last season's Bundesliga champions and runners-up will clash for the first time this campaign, with Bayer Leverkusen hosting Stuttgart at the BayArena on Friday night.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen team currently sits in third place in the Bundesliga standings, trailing league leaders Bayern Munich by five points after a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen last week.

Leverkusen has now dropped points in four league matches this season, recording three draws and one defeat. This is a shift from last season’s form when they dropped points just six times across the entire campaign, managing to stay unbeaten.

In midweek action, Leverkusen progressed to the third round of the DFB-Pokal with a decisive 3-0 victory, where all three goals were netted before the 36th minute, securing their place in the next stage of the competition.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

The Bundesliga match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue: Bay Arena

The match will be played at the Bay Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024, with kick-off at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

The hosts will be without forward Amine Adli, who remains sidelined due to a leg fracture that's likely to keep him off the pitch until next year. Additionally, defender Jeanuel Belocian is ruled out until late November.

Head coach Xabi Alonso may set up a defensive trio of Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, and Piero Hincapie to shield goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Up front, Victor Boniface is expected to lead the attack, with Martin Terrier and Florian Wirtz providing support in advanced roles.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Tapsoba, Stanisic, Grimaldo, Arthur, Mukiele, Frimpong, Fofana, Belocian Midfielders: Hofmann, Andrich, Terrier, Tella, Garcia, Palacios, Xhaka, Aourir Forwards: Wirtz, Boniface, Schick

VfB Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart will also be dealing with several absences, including centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou, who is out until next February, as well as Jeff Chabot, following his red card against Holstein Kiel.

Luca Raimund is not anticipated to make his return until early next month, while Yannik Keitel aims to be fit by the end of November.

Both winger Justin Diehl and right-back Leonidas Stergiou remain doubtful, so Hoeness might select a backline featuring Josha Vagnoman, Arnie Chase, Anthony Rouault, and Maximilian Mittelstadt. Up front, a pairing of El Bilal Toure and Deniz Undav seems probable.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Vagnoman, Chase, Rouault, Mittelstadt; Millot, Karazor, Stiller, Leweling; Toure, Undav

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Drljaca Defenders: Hendriks, Mittelstadt, Vagnoman, Kratzig, Stenzel, Zagadou, Chabot, Rouault, Chase Midfielders: Keitel, Stiller, Millot, Fuhrich, Rieder Forwards: Demirovic, Toure, Woltemade, Leweling, Faghir, Kastanaras, Undav, Raimund

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 08/18/24 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2 (4) - 2 (4) VfB Stuttgart DFL Supercup 04/27/24 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-2 VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga 02/07/24 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-2 VfB Stuttgart DFB Pokal 12/10/23 VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga 05/14/23 VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga

