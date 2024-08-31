How to watch today's Barcelona vs Real Valladolid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Valladolid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will look to extend their perfect start to the La Liga season to four consecutive victories when they face newly-promoted Real Valladolid on Saturday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side currently lead the table with nine points from their first three matches of the 2024-25 campaign, while Real Valladolid sit in 11th place, having secured four points from their opening three games.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT Venue: Olímpic Lluís Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Valladolid will be played at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT on Saturday, August 31, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona are currently dealing with a significant injury crisis, with seven players unavailable for selection. The latest setback is Bernal, who suffered an ACL injury, confirmed on Wednesday, and is set to undergo surgery.

Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi are also sidelined, leaving Hansi Flick with limited options for rotation.

However, the coach is expected to hand a full debut to Dani Olmo, who made a substitute appearance against Rayo Vallecano. Two additional changes may be in the lineup: Fermin Lopez is likely to replace the injured Bernal, while Alejandro Balde could step in for Gerard Martin in defence.

The rest of the back four will likely remain unchanged, with Jules Kounde excelling at right-back and Pau Cubarsí and Inigo Martinez looking good as a centre-back partnership despite a couple of mistakes in the early exchanges against Rayo.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, I Martinez, Balde; Fermin, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Valle, Christensen, Lenglet, Kounde, Garcia Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Olmo, Gundogan, Casado Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Vitor Roque, Victor, Yamal

Real Valladolid team news

Real Valladolid will still be without Anuar Tuhami, but otherwise, the squad is in excellent condition ahead of this weekend's matchup.

Juanmi Latasa, who joined from Real Madrid over the summer, is eager to earn a spot in the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Leganes, but he may need to wait a bit longer.

Ivan Sanchez is another player that Pezzolano could consider for potential adjustments, though it wouldn't be surprising if the same starting XI from Wednesday is retained. This would mean Raul Moro and Amath Ndiaye continuing to support Mamadou Sylla in the attacking third.

Real Valladolid possible XI: Hein; Perez, J Sanchez, Boyomo, Rosa; K Perez, Juric, Amallah; Ndiaye, Sylla, Moro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ferreira, Hein, Aceves Defenders: L. Perez, Torres, J. Sanchez, Boyomo, Comert, Rosa Midfielders: Meseguer, K. Perez, De la Hoz, Machis, Juric, Amallah, Chuki Forwards: Sylla, Andre, I. Sanchez, Moro, Latasa, Biuk, Ndiaye, Kenedy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/05/23 Real Valladolid 3-1 Barcelona La Liga 28/08/22 Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid La Liga 06/04/21 Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid La Liga 23/12/20 Real Valladolid 0-3 Barcelona La Liga 11/07/20 Real Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona La Liga

