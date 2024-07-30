How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Atletico San Luis and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX side Atletico San Luis get their 2024 Leagues Cup campaign underway when they journey to the Saputo Stadium to take on CF Montreal on Tuesday.

After a disappointing 4-1 loss against Orlando City, the Canadian side need to pick up their first points in East Group 2 to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

As for Atletico San Luis, they are coming off the back of a 1-1 draw against Tijuana in Liga MX, where they occupy 10th place in the 2024 Apertura.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico de San Luis vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Saputo Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between Atletico San Luis and Montreal will be played at Saputo Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT on Tuesday, July 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

Boli has emerged as a key player for San Luis this season, demonstrating impressive form as a 30-year-old forward with goal contributions in eight straight matches since March.

He is expected to team up with Luis Najera and former Stuttgart player Mateo Klimowicz to form a potent attacking trio. In midfield, Oscar Macias and Frenchman Sebastien Salles-Lamonge are likely to maintain their positions.

Defensively, the lineup should remain consistent, featuring a back three of Julio Cesar Dominguez, Rodrigo Dourado and Aldo Cruz, with Andres Sanchez once again taking his place as the goalkeeper.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Dominguez, Dourado, Cruz; Chavez, Sanabria, Lamonge, Macias; Najera, Klimowicz, Boli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Piccini, Moreno, Dominguez, Chavez, Sanabria, Guillen, Martinez, Cruz, Aguila Midfielders: Klimowicz, Rodriguez, Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Macias, Najera, Damm, Galdames, Villal Forwards: Bonatini, Boli, Phillipe

CF Montreal team news

Having just come back from a groin injury, Finnish striker Lassi Lappalainen was not utilized as a substitute in Montreal's match against Orlando City, but the 21-year-old may see action on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper Logan Ketterer has been out of the lineup since suffering an ankle injury in May, and the 30-year-old remains unavailable here.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Waterman, Alvarez, Sosa; Ruan, Edwards, Piette, Choiniere; Vilsaint, Lassiter, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

Useful links