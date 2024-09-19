How to watch today's Athletico Paranaense vs Racing Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Athletico Paranaense and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2024 Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals wrap up on Thursday as Athletico Paranaense welcomes Racing Club to Arena de Baixada.

In the last round, the Brazilian side cruised past Belgrano with a 4-1 aggregate win, while Racing Club, also known as El Primer Grande, made light work of Huachipato, dispatching them with an emphatic 8-1 aggregate score.

The hosts have bounced back well after a shaky finish to their Sudamericana group stage, staying unbeaten in all four knockout matches following two consecutive group-stage losses.

In the previous two Sudamericana tournaments, aside from this one, Paranaense have only suffered a single knockout round defeat—a narrow 1-0 loss to LDU Quito in the first leg of their quarter-final clash. However, they still advanced 4-3 on aggregate and went on to claim the title for the second time that same year.

Heading into the second leg with a comfortable two-goal lead, the visitors made sure there was no room for doubt, securing a dominant 6-1 victory in Argentina last August.

This emphatic win has propelled them into the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana for the first time since 2017, when they were knocked out by Libertad with a 4-1 aggregate score.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Athletico Paranaense vs Racing Club kick-off time

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Arena de Baixada

The match will be played at the Arena de Baixada (also known as Ligga Arena) in Curitiba, Brazil on Thursday, September 19, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Athletico Paranaense team news

The hosts will likely be without Fernandinho and Christian, both nursing muscle injuries, while Fernando is set to miss out due to an ankle sprain. Additionally, Lucas Esquivel is suspended after receiving a red card in the second leg against Belgrano.

Gonzalo Mastriani netted his seventh goal of the Sudamericana in their last match, making him the second-highest scorer in this year’s competition, with Lucas Di Yorio adding the other goal to secure the win.

Athletico Paranaense possible XI: Linck; Rocha, Heleno, Gamarra; Erick, Praxedes; Cuello, Zapelli, Di Yorio, Canobbio; Mastriani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Linck, Mycael, Soares Defenders: Rocha, Fernando, Gamarra, Madson, Godoy, Esquivel, Heleno, Belezi, Patrick Midfielders: Gabriel, Fernandinho, Nikão, Felipinho, Erick, Zapelli, Zé Vitor, Cruz, Riquelme, Christian Forwards: Di Yorio, Mastriani, Canobbio, Julimar, Cuello, Arriagada, Viana, Emersonn, Yorio

Racing Club team news

Racing will be without the services of Gabriel Rojas due to a broken toe, while Agustin Garcia Basso is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Adrian Martinez, the tournament's top scorer with eight goals, led the charge in their dominant win over Huachipato. He was joined on the scoresheet by Baltasar Rodriguez, Marco Di Cesare, and Agustin Almendra, while Johan Carbonero chipped in with a brace to seal the emphatic victory.

Racing Club possible XI: Arias; Mura, Di Cesare, Quiros, Martirena; Sosa, Almendra; Rodriguez, Quintero, Carbonero; A. Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leon, Cambeses, Arias Defenders: Di Cesare, Pillud, Colombo, Martirena, Conti, Rojas, Sigali, Quiros, Mura, Rubio, Galvan Midfielders: Quintero, Sosa, Urzi, Miranda, Rodriguez, Solari, Vera, Almendra, Zuculini, Gonzalez, Barrios Forwards: Salas, A. Martinez, R. Martinez, Carbonero, Degregorio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/01/2020 Athletico Paranaense 2-2 (4-5) Racing Club Torneos de Verano

Useful links