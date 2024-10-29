How to watch today's Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Rangers hit the road, heading south to take on the Washington Capitals on Tuesday evening.

The Rangers enter this matchup fresh off a 2-1 victory at home against Anaheim on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Capitals struggled offensively in their last outing, falling 3-0 to Tampa Bay on the road.

Over their last 10 meetings, New York has dominated with an 8-2 record, including a four-game sweep of Washington in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, finishing with a 4-2 win on the road in their most recent clash on April 28, 2024.

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., United States.

Date Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C., United States

How to watch Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

How to listen to live commentary of Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers team news

Washington Capitals team news & key players

The Washington Capitals recently picked up a win over the Flyers but were outmatched by the Lightning. They will go on to face the Canadiens and Blue Jackets next. The Capitals are averaging 3.71 goals per game and scoring on just 8.7% of their power play chances.

Tom Wilson leads Washington with five goals, Dylan Strome has added six assists, and Alex Ovechkin has recorded 21 shots on goal. On defense, Washington is conceding an average of three goals per game and effectively killing 83.3% of opponents’ power plays. Charlie Lindgren has given up 10 goals on 95 shots, while Logan Thompson has allowed 10 goals on 86 shots.

New York Rangers team news & key players

The New York Rangers recently defeated the Ducks but fell to the Panthers, with upcoming clashes against the Islanders and Senators. Currently, the Rangers are posting an average of 4.25 goals per game and converting 25% of their power play opportunities.

Artemi Panarin is leading the charge for New York with six goals, Adam Fox has contributed with eight assists, and Chris Kreider has made an impressive 23 shots on target. On the defensive side, New York is allowing an average of two goals per game and successfully killing 88% of their opponents' power plays. Igor Shesterkin has let in 13 goals on 176 shots, while Jonathan Quick has surrendered three goals from 64 shots faced.

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 04/29/24 Washington Capitals 2-4 New York Rangers NHL 04/27/24 Washington Capitals 1-3 New York Rangers NHL 04/24/24 New York Rangers 4-3 Washington Capitals NHL 04/22/24 New York Rangers 4-1 Washington Capitals NHL 01/14/24 New York Rangers 2-1 Washington Capitals NHL

