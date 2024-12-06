How to watch today’s Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to open a highly anticipated NBA game on December 06, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

As a whole, the Golden State Warriors are 13-8 and 6-3 at home. The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, are 11-10 and 4-6 away. The Warriors are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference. They have become a contender due to their strong offensive (115.3 points per game) and dominant rebounding (49.2 per game).

However, the Timberwolves, who are ranked 10th within the West, have had a tough time on the road, where they have recorded a 4-6 record and have only managed to score 110.9 points and 42.1 rebounds per game.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in an exciting NBA game on December 06, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date December 06, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry scores an impressive 22.6 points per game, makes an amazing 94.7% of his free throws, and shoots an incredible 45.6% from the field.

Kevon Looney pulls down 8.0 rebounds each game, with 3.7 offensive rebounds.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Draymond Green Calf injury Day-to-Day PG, De'Anthony Melton ACL injury Out for Season

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards assists the Timberwolves' attack with 26.2 points per game. He shoots 44.3 percent from the field along with 80.0 percent from the free throw line.

Rudy Gobert gets 11.1 rebounds per game, with 3.4 offensive rebounds and 7.7 defensive rebounds.

Mike Conley averages just 1.4 turnovers over 25.5 minutes of activity while steadily setting up moves with 4.5 assists each game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Rob Dillingham Ankle injury Day-to-Day SF, Joe Ingles Soleus injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

Recent games between these two teams have been better for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have won four of the last five series. Their most recent win, on the 25th of March 2024, was a close 114–110 match. Before that, they had two wins in a row in November of 2023, both by six points or less. The Warriors only won one game, 109–104 in February 2023. Since then, the Timberwolves have regularly stopped Golden State's attack and won games with few points. Both teams have important players like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green for the Warriors, and Anthony Edwards, as well as Rudy Gobert for the Timberwolves. This game is likely to be another close one. Golden State's better home record and bigger rebounding edge could be very important, but Minnesota's strong dominance in head-to-head games shows they are ready to go up against the Warriors again.

Date Results Mar 25, 2024 Timberwolves 114-110 Warriors Nov 15, 2023 Timberwolves 104-101 Warriors Nov 13, 2023 Timberwolves 116-110 Warriors Mar 27, 2023 Timberwolves 99-96 Warriors Feb 27, 2023 Warriors 109-104 Timberwolves

