How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA battle between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder is set to take place on January 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Warriors score an average of 111.3 points a game and are placed 18th while the Thunder rank 8th with an average of 116.5 points a game.

Oklahoma City has a strong defense, allowing only 104.3 points per game, the best in the league. Golden State also has a solid defense, ranking 10th with 111.5 points allowed.

The Thunder have better shooting accuracy, with a field goal percentage of 47.4%, placing them 10th. In contrast, the Warriors are 25th with a percentage of 44.7%.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a highly anticipated NBA game on January 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date January 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry is scoring an average of 22.3 points per game and has a great free throw accuracy of 93.3%, even though his overall field goal rate is 44.3%.

Kevon Looney averages 6.8 rebounds each game, setting successfully in both offense (2.9 rebounds) and defense (4.0 rebounds).

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Draymond Green Calf injury Out PF, Jonathan Kuminga Ankle injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring an average of 32.0 points per game. He is hitting 52.9% from his shots and 90.4% from his free-throw line.

Isaiah Hartenstein grabs an average of 12.2 rebounds each game, with 9.3 of those on defense.

Jalen Williams grabs an average of 5.5 rebounds a game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Chet Holmgren Hip injury Out SG, Ajay Mitchell Toe injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The latest games between the Warriors and the Thunder show that it's been a close battle, with the Thunder winning 4 out of the last 5 games. On the 28th of November 2024, Oklahoma City narrowly beat Golden State 105-101, showing strong defense.

The Warriors won 127-116 on the 11th of November 2024, but the Thunder have usually executed better in high-scoring games. For example, on December 9, 2023, the Thunder won a tight game 138-136.

The Thunder's talent for finishing games and using their scoring options has been important, as shown by their steady offensive performance. If Golden State wants to improve its chances, it needs to control rebounds, take advantage of second-chance points, and stop Oklahoma City's strong shooters.

Date Results Nov 28, 2024 Thunder 105-101 Warriors Nov 11, 2024 Warriors 127-116 Thunder Dec 09, 2023 Thunder 138-136 Warriors Nov 19, 2023 Thunder 130-123 Warriors Nov 17, 2023 Thunder 128-109 Warriors

