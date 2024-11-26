How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Warriors are ready to host the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin a high-voltage NBA action on November 27, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Golden State hopes to make it five straight wins at home.

The Warriors have a great 9-3 record against the Western Conference teams. They are second across the conference in scoring, averaging 117.6 scores per game and making 46.5% of their shots.

The Thunder, on the other hand, have been strong in the West, where they have a 10–4 record against conference foes. They score 115.2 points on average per game and beat their opponents by an amazing 11.3 points per game.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an electrifying NBA battle on November 27, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date November 27, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors averaging 22.4 points each game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 95.8% from the line.

Kevon Looney leads the group with 7.7 rebounds each game, 3.7 offensively and 4.0 defensively.

Draymond Green adds versatility to the defense by blocking one shot per game.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Illness Out PG, De'Anthony Melton ACL injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 29.2 points on 50.9% shooting and 87.5% free throws.

Isaiah Hartenstein dominates the boards averaging 12.0 rebounds each game, 4.0 offensively and 8.0 defensively.

Jalen Williams averages 6.5 rebounds to complete Oklahoma City's balanced effort.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Chet Holmgren Hip injury Out SF, Ousmane Dieng Finger injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

The last five times the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder faced each other, it looked like this game might be very close. Golden State has beaten Oklahoma City twice in the last five games, including a 127–116 win on November 11, 2024.

This shows that they can beat Thunder at home. The Thunder, on the other hand, won three games in a row in 2023, including a big 128-109 win on November 17 that showed how strong their offense was.

Both teams have shown they can win close games, like when the Warriors beat the Thunder 138–136 on December 9, 2023, and the Warriors beat the Thunder 141–139 on November 4, 2023.

Both teams have strong offenses, so this game will probably come down to how well they face in the last few minutes and how well they respond defensively.

Date Results Nov 11, 2024 Warriors 127-116 Thunder Dec 09, 2023 Thunder 138-136 Warriors Nov 19, 2023 Thunder 130-123 Warriors Nov 17, 2023 Thunder 128-109 Warriors Nov 04, 2023 Warriors 141-139 Thunder

