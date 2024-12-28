How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling NBA battle between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns will happen on December 28, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Suns score slightly more than the Warriors, with 113.3 points each game as opposed to 112.8 for the Warriors. However, Phoenix is more efficient, with a 47.2% score on field goals that ranks ninth in the league compared to Golden State's 45.0%, and that places 24th.

The Warriors have a huge advantage on the boards. They rank third with 47.0 rebounds for each game, while the Suns only get 42.7, which places them 25th.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Phoenix Suns in an exciting NBA action on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date December 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry averages 22.5 points per game, shoots an amazing 44.4% of field goals, and makes an astounding 92.3% of free throws.

Kevon Looney grabs 7.0 overall rebounds each game, involving 3.1 offensive rebounds.

Draymond Green gives the Warriors' defense a boost with 1.08 blocks for every game.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Gary Payton II Calf injury Out

Phoenix Suns team news

Kevin Durant dominates the Suns with 27.1 points every game, shooting an amazing 51.1 percent from his shots and 84.3 percent from his free-throw line.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 9.7 rebounds per game, including 7.8 defensive boards.

Devin Booker is averaging 6.4 assists per game and serving a lot (36.6 minutes per game).

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Devin Booker Groin injury Out PF, Bol Bol Knee injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

Based on their five previous meetings, this game between the Warriors and the Suns looks like it will be another close one. Four of their last five encounters between these two teams have been close, with the Suns coming out on top 113-105 on December 1, 2024. In February 2024, the Warriors beat the Suns by a score of 113–112, showing that they can keep games close. Phoenix's recent wins have been based on high-scoring and efficient play, however, Golden State has always been able to keep it close, frequently depending on their offensive power. Both teams are coming off of high-scoring games, so this one might be another exciting back-and-forth. Phoenix is likely to have a slight edge because they have been so dominant lately. But the Warriors' ability to shoot and get the ball back could give them a chance to pull off the upset.

Date Results Dec 01, 2024 Suns 113-105 Warriors Feb 11, 2024 Warriors 113-112 Suns Dec 13, 2023 Suns 119-116 Warriors Nov 23, 2023 Suns 123-115 Warriors Oct 25, 2023 Suns 108-104 Warriors

