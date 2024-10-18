How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Warriors are ready to host the Los Angeles Lakers to start a high-voltage NBA preseason game on October 18, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled early in the season at 1-3, but they are still perfect on the road (1-0 away), whereas the Golden State Warriors, who have a strong 5-0 mark overall and an unbeatable 2-0 home streak.

The Warriors are scoring 108.8 points each game, which is a little more than the Lakers' 106.3.

When it comes to boards, both teams are about even. The Warriors average 47.8 boards per game, while the Lakers just edge them out with 48. However, the Warriors are better at making moves than the Lakers; they give out 28.4 assists for each game in contrast to 26.8 for the Lakers.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

Date October 18, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Golden State Warriors team news

Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, making important contributions in the paint.

Brandin Podziemski averages 4.5 assists per game and helps the team's offense.

Moses Moody averages 15.8 points for each game.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Brandin Podziemski Nose injury GTD SG, De'Anthony Melton Mid-back tightness GTD

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Anthony Davis averages 1.33 blocks, 17.3 points, additionally 9.3 rebounds, affecting both ends of the court with his defense and scoring.

Austin Reaves leads the team with 5.3 assists for each game.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jarred Vanderbilt Foot injury Out PF, Christian Wood Knee injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost four of their last five meetings with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors won their most recent game, on the 16th of October 2024, by a score of 111–97. This was the latest in a string of high-scoring wins, including a 134–120 win during April and a 128–110 win during March. Since the Warriors usually score more than 110 points and the Lakers have trouble keeping up, Golden State's offensive power will likely play a big role again. Since the Warriors are doing very well so far this season as well as the Lakers have had a rough start, the Warriors have a good chance to keep winning, especially since they have a home-court edge and have been in charge of recent games.

Date Results Oct 16, 2024 Warriors 111-97 Lakers Apr 10, 2024 Warriors 134-120 Lakers Mar 17, 2024 Warriors 128-121 Lakers Feb 23, 2024 Warriors 128-110 Lakers Jan 28, 2024 Lakers 145-144 Warriors

