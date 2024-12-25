How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, including how to watch and team news.

The 2024 NBA Christmas Day slate features a marquee evening clash between the Los Angeles Lakers (16-13) and the Golden State Warriors (15-13).

The Warriors' rollercoaster form continued on Tuesday as they fell 111-105 to the Indiana Pacers, just two days after snapping a three-game skid with a 113-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Lakers aimed to string together four straight wins for the first time since November but suffered a frustrating 117-114 defeat to the Detroit Pistons at the Crypto.com Arena.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will square off against the Los Angeles in a highly-anticipated NBA clash on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date Wednesday, December 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Golden State Warriors team news & key players

For the Warriors, Gary Payton II remains their lone injury concern after missing the game against the Pacers with a calf issue. On a brighter note, Draymond Green and Moses Moody overcame their recent fitness troubles and played in Tuesday’s matchup, with both expected to be available again on Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key players

The Lakers, however, are dealing with a more crowded injury list. Jarred Vanderbilt is ruled out until early January following a setback in his recovery from a knee injury. Both Jaxson Hayes (ankle) and Christian Wood (knee) remain sidelined but are nearing returns, potentially as early as next week.

Adding to the Lakers’ concerns, Jalen Hood-Schifino is battling a hamstring issue and is a major doubt for the game. D'Angelo Russell, who injured his hand against the Pistons, is also questionable and may not get the chance to face off against his former team.

Head-to-Head record

Date Game Competition 10/19/24 Golden State Warriors 132-74 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 10/16/24 Los Angeles Lakers 97-111 Golden State Warriors NBA 07/08/24 Golden State Warriors 92-68 Los Angeles Lakers CAC 04/10/24 Los Angeles Lakers 120-134 Golden State Warriors NBA 03/17/24 Los Angeles Lakers 121-128 Golden State Warriors NBA

