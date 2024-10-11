How to watch today’s Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Golden State Warriors are set to face off against the Sacramento Kings to start a thrilling NBA preseason battle on October 11, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Golden State Warriors are off to a great start this season with a 2-0 record overall. They will be looking to keep that energy going when they meet the Sacramento Kings at home in their first game of the season.

The Warriors are scoring 106.5 points each game, and they get 44.5 rebounds per game, which helps them do that. Their 29 assists for each game show how well they can move the ball, which shows how quick their offense is.

The Kings, on the other hand, score 112 points per game on average, due to their fast-paced offense. However, they only get 41 rebounds per game, which isn't great. They haven't quite figured out how to move the ball yet, as they only have 28 assists.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA preseason game, plus plenty more.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings in an electrifying NBA preseason game on October 11, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date October 11, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Golden State Warriors team news

Moses Moody averages 1.5 blocks each game and makes the defense stronger.

Brandin Podziemski averages 6 assists each game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis holds down 6 rebounds for each game, and Buddy Hield dominates the scoring with 13.5 points a game.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Andrew Wiggins Illness Day-to-Day

Sacramento Kings team news

Isaac Jones blocks two shots per game on average and does a good job of guarding the paint.

Alex Len is a key distributor and rebounder with 5 assists along with 9 rebounds a game.

This season, DeMar DeRozan has scored 15 points in every game.

Sacramento Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Orlando Robinson MCL sprain in the left knee Out PG, Devin Carter Shoulder injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings are expected to have a very close game. The Warriors have taken two of the last five games, most recently on October 10, 2024, by a score of 122-112. In April 2024, the Kings beat the Warriors 118–94, and in November 2023, they beat the Warriors by just one point. This shows that the Kings can compete with the Warriors. Two of the five games have been settled by just one point, which is a trend. Because of this, the game could come down to the wire again. The Kings' fast-paced offense will test the Warriors' defense skills and ability to move the ball.

Date Results Oct 10, 2024 Warriors 122-112 Kings Apr 17, 2024 Kings 118-94 Warriors Jan 26, 2024 Kings 134-133 Warriors Nov 29, 2023 Kings 124-123 Warriors Nov 02, 2023 Warriors 102-101 Kings

More NBA news and coverage