How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Golden State Warriors are ready to face the Philadelphia 76ers to start a thrilling NBA action on January 2, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Golden State scores 111.5 points per game, while Philadelphia scores 107.2, showing that they are the better offensive team.

The Warriors also get a lot of rebounds; they average 47.3 per game compared to the 76ers' 40, providing them with a huge advantage when it comes to second chances.

Golden State moves the ball effectively, with an average of 28.4 assists a game compared to the 76ers' 21.8.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an electrifying NBA battle on January 2, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date January 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry scores 22.0 points per game for the Warriors and shoots an impressive 43.7% from the field and an amazing 92.3% from the free-throw line.

Kevon Looney grabs an average of 6.9 rebounds per game, with 3.1 rebounds on offense and 3.8 rebounds on defense.

Draymond Green stops 1.11 shots per game.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player I njury I njury status Brandin Podziemski Abdominal injury Day-to-Day Gray Payton II Calf injury Day-to-Day

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey, who averages an incredible 25.9 points per game, shoots 42.3% from the field and is 83.3% accurate from the line on free throws for the 76ers.

Andre Drummond averages 8.0 per game, with 2.8 offensive rebounds and 5.3 defensive rebounds.

KJ Martin helps the defense with 0.67 blocks each game.

Philadelphia 76ers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status KJ Martin Foot injury Day-to-Day Jared McCain Meniscus injury Out

Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The Golden State Warriors have a recent head-to-head record that helps them go into this game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In addition to two resounding wins earlier this season—a 117-107 victory on January 31, 2024, and a 127-104 victory on February 8, 2024—Golden State has taken three of the previous five matchups. In such games, their superior ball movement and high-scoring offense were crucial components. The 76ers, on the other hand, have proven they are competitive, winning two games in prior seasons, including a 118-106 triumph in December 2022. This game may depend on the Warriors' ability to sustain their offensive flow and rebounding domination when facing the 76ers' defensive tenacity, with Tyrese Maxey spearheading Philadelphia's attack and Stephen Curry with Kevon Looney propelling Golden State's success.

Date Results Feb 08, 2024 Warriors 127-104 76ers Jan 31, 2024 Warriors 117-107 76ers Mar 25, 2023 Warriors 120-112 76ers Dec 17, 2022 76ers 118-106 Warriors Dec 12, 2021 76ers 102-93 Warriors

