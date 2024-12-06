How to watch Virginia Tech vs Pittsburgh NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Virginia Tech vs Pittsburgh NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers to open a thrilling NCAAM battle on December 07, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

Virginia Tech's record is 3-5, which ranks them 18th in the ACC. Pittsburgh's record is 7-2, which ranks them third in the ACC.

Pittsburgh's attack is very strong; they score a remarkable 82.0 points for each game and make 47.4% of their field goals. Virginia Tech, on the other hand, has trouble scoring; they only score 68.6 points for each game and only make 40.9% of their field goal attempts

Pittsburgh has a slight edge on the boards, getting 34.2 rebounds each game compared to Virginia Tech's 32.8.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Date and tip-off time

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Pittsburgh Panthers are ready to clash with each other in an electrifying NCAAM action on December 07, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Cassell Coliseum, in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Date December 07, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Cassell Coliseum Location Blacksburg, Virginia

How to watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs Pittsburgh Panthers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Pittsburgh Panthers live on:

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Virginia Tech Hokies vs Pittsburgh Panthers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Virginia Tech Hokies team news

Mylyjael Poteat scores 11.4 points per game on average and shoots 50.9% coming from the field and 71.4% coming from the free throw line.

Toibu Lawal grabs 6.6 rebounds each game, which includes 2.5 offensive rebounds and 4.1 defensive rebounds.

Brandon Rechsteiner averages 3.3 assists each game, but his 2.3 turnovers in 27.3 minutes show he needs to improve his ball control.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

Ishmael Leggett scores 17.0 points per game for the Panthers, shooting an impressive 49.6% coming from the field and grabbing 6.4 rebounds.

Jaland Lowe averages 5.2 assists and 2.6 turnovers in 34.7 minutes of action.

Zack Austin averages 1.7 blocks per game.

Virginia Tech Hokies and Pittsburgh Panthers head-to-head record

In their five previous meetings, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh have had a competitive past, with Virginia Tech claiming three of those games and Pittsburgh winning two. Pittsburgh's most recent win, a 79–64 score on the 25th of February 2024, showed how deep and effective their offense is. But from 2022 to 2023, Virginia Tech won three games in a row, including a 74-47 blowout win that showed they could stop Pittsburgh's attack. Virginia Tech's strong defense and even scoring were key factors in their closely fought games, while Pittsburgh's wins were marked by better offensive execution. Due to the difference in form and numbers, Pittsburgh's strong scoring and hitting edge could tip the balance in their favor. However, Virginia Tech's ability to step up effectively in key games means that an upset is still possible.

Date Results Feb 25, 2024 Pittsburgh 79-64 Virginia Tech Feb 19, 2023 Virginia Tech 79-72 Pittsburgh Feb 08, 2022 Virginia Tech 74-47 Pittsburgh Feb 06, 2022 Virginia Tech 76-71 Pittsburgh Feb 04, 2021 Pittsburgh 83-72 Virginia Tech

