How to watch today's Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks, including how to watch and team news.

The San Jose Sharks (0-6-2) will aim to secure their first road victory of the season when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-1) on Saturday night.

The visitors are coming off a close 3-2 defeat against the Los Angeles Kings. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are riding high after a commanding 6-1 triumph over the same opponent. San Jose has struggled significantly this season, having dropped their first eight games. Although they showed resilience in their recent loss to the Kings, their comeback efforts ultimately fell short.

Historically, Vegas has dominated this rivalry, boasting a 7-1-2 record in their last 10 encounters with San Jose. The hosts recently ended a three-game losing streak with their impressive win over the Kings, marking their fourth consecutive victory at home. They will face the Ottawa Senators on Friday and will look to maintain their momentum with another win at home on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Vegas Golden Knights vs the San Jose Sharks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCSCA, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news & key players

Mikael Granlund tallied both goals for the Sharks, while Jack Thompson and Alex Wennberg each provided two assists. Jan Rutta has accumulated a team-high 10 penalty minutes, ranking 34th in the league.

In net for San Jose, Mackenzie Blackwood has a record of 0-3-2, with a goals-against average of 3.9 and a save percentage of .897, placing him 33rd among goaltenders in the league.

San Jose Sharks team news & key players

On the flip side, Tomas Hertl shined for the Golden Knights, contributing two goals and two assists. Mark Stone chipped in with a goal and two assists, while Alex Pietrangelo recorded three assists. Brayden McNabb also leads his team with 10 penalty minutes from five infractions, putting him 16th in the league.

Adin Hill holds a record of 3-2-0 this season. He has stopped 121 shots, maintaining a save percentage of .864, and has allowed 19 goals, giving him a goals-against average of 3.8.

Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 06/10/24 Vegas Golden Knights 5-6 San Jose Sharks NHL 23/09/24 San Jose Sharks 2-4 Vegas Golden Knights NHL 20/02/24 San Jose Sharks 0-4 Vegas Golden Knights NHL 11/12/23 Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 San Jose Sharks NHL 11/11/23 Vegas Golden Knights 5-0 San Jose Sharks NHL

More NHL news and coverage