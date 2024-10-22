How to watch today's Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings, including how to watch and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights (3-2-1) will welcome the Los Angeles Kings (3-1-2) to T-Mobile Arena for a showdown on Tuesday night.

The visitors are riding high after back-to-back victories over the Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks. Following a 4-1 triumph in Montreal that ended their three-game skid, the Kings followed it up with another 4-1 win against the Ducks as -185 road favorites on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the hosts started the season strong with a trio of victories, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 8-4, the St. Louis Blues 4-3, and the Anaheim Ducks 3-1. However, their momentum has since faltered with three consecutive road losses—falling to the Washington Capitals 4-2, the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3, and the Florida Panthers 4-3 in overtime.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to live commentary of Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news & key players

Ilya Samsonov tended the goal last Saturday, recording an impressive 45 saves during the match. He now holds a record of 1-0-1 for the season, while Adin Hill stands at 2-2-0 with a concerning 3.81 goals-against average and an .851 save percentage.

Hill is set to start against the Kings. Leading the team in scoring is Jack Eichel with ten points, while Ivan Barbashev has contributed four goals and four assists.

Los Angeles Kings team news & key players

Alex Laferriere, Kevin Fiala, and Mikey Anderson all found the back of the net against the Ducks, while David Rittich made 14 saves, boosting his season record to 2-1-0. Rittich holds a 2.36 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage so far in the 2024-25 season. He's been between the pipes for three consecutive games after Darcy Kuemper was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body issue just two days ago.

Rittich is likely to get the nod for another start when the Kings take on the Golden Knights. Anze Kopitar has been the standout performer for Los Angeles, tallying three goals and five assists across six games.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 26/09/24 Vegas Golden Knights 2-3 Los Angeles Kings NHL 29/12/23 Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Los Angeles Kings NHL 09/11/23 Vegas Golden Knights 1-4 Los Angeles Kings NHL 29/10/23 Los Angeles Kings 3-4 Vegas Golden Knights NHL 08/10/23 Los Angeles Kings 4-7 Vegas Golden Knights NHL

