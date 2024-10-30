How to watch today's Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils, including how to watch and team news.

The New Jersey Devils continue their 2024-25 NHL campaign on Wednesday in a cross-conference matchup against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

The visitors recently snapped a four-game losing streak last Sunday. They previously fell in close battles against the Washington Capitals (6-5 in OT), Tampa Bay Lightning (8-5), Detroit Red Wings (5-3), and New York Islanders (4-3 in OT), but they bounced back in style, decisively defeating the Anaheim Ducks 6-2.

The hosts, meanwhile, are coming off a hard-fought 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Prior to that, they had strung together four wins, topping the Florida Panthers 3-2 in OT, shutting out the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0, and taking down both the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 and the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3. Vancouver rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit against Carolina to secure a point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Vancouver Canucks vs the New Jersey Devils NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Date Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, British Columbia

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MSGSN

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils team news

Vancouver Canucks team news & key players

For the Canucks, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, and Pius Suter each scored a goal in their last game. This marked Boeser's fifth goal of the season, making him the leading scorer for Vancouver with nine points in eight games. With Thatcher Demko currently on injured reserve, Kevin Lankinen has stepped up, starting five consecutive games for the Canucks. Lankinen surrendered four goals on 32 shots against the Hurricanes.

New Jersey Devils team news & key players

On the visitors side, Stefan Noesen tallied two goals, while Dawson Mercer, Dougie Hamilton, and Jonas Siegenthaler each provided two assists last time out. Jacob Markstrom is anticipated to take his place in goal for Vancouver on Wednesday night. The 34-year-old goaltender holds a record of 4-3-1 this season, with a 3.01 GAA and a .895 save percentage. In his last outing against the Ducks last Sunday, Markstrom allowed two goals on 26 shots.

Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 01/07/24 New Jersey Devils 4-6 Vancouver Canucks NHL 12/06/23 Vancouver Canucks 5-6 New Jersey Devils NHL 02/07/23 New Jersey Devils 5-4 Vancouver Canucks NHL 11/02/22 Vancouver Canucks 2-5 New Jersey Devils NHL 03/16/22 Vancouver Canucks 6-3 New Jersey Devils NHL

