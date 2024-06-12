USMNT vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between USMNT and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

USMNT and Brazil continue their preparations for the 2024 Copa America when they square off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday night.

The two nations meet for the first time since September 2018 when the Selecao secured a 2-1 friendly victory.

Gregg Berhalter's men come into this contest off the back of a heavy 5-1 loss to Colombia on Saturday, while Brazil's teenage sensation Endrick once again stole the show as he came off the substitutes' bench to head home a 96th-minute winner and seal a 3-2 victory against Mexico over the weekend.

USMNT vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Camping World Stadium

How to watch USMNT vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fubo, SlingTV, Universo, Peacock, Telemundo, Max, TNT, and DirecTV Stream in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter picked a starting team comprised of players based at club level in Europe's top five leagues last time out, and he is expected to choose another equally strong lineup on Thursday, with a few changes in the offing.

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth defender Tyler Adams will both be hoping to get some minutes under their belt.

USMNT possible XI: Turner; Scully, Carter-Vickers, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Reyna; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Callender, Horvath, Johnson Defenders: Dest, Robinson, Richards, Scally, Ream, Carter-Vickers, McKenzie, Robinson, Lund, Moore Midfielders: Pulišić, Reyna, Weah, McKennie, Musah, Adams, Tillman, Aaronson, Johnny, De La Torre, Tillman, Rentería Forwards: Balogun, Pepi, Sargent, Wright

Brazil team news

Real Madrid attacking duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are both in contention for a recall after returning to the bench last weekend following a quick turnaround after Real Madrid's Champions League final triumph.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Bremer, Arana; Pereira, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Rodrygo, Evanilson, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Bento, Rafael Defenders: Militão, Marquinhos, Magalhães, Beraldo, Danilo, Bremer, Couto, Arana, Wendell Midfielders: Paquetá, Guimarães, Gomes, Sávio, Douglas, Pereira, Pepê, Éderson Forwards: Vinícius, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Endrick, Martinelli, Evanilson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/09/18 USMNT 0-2 Brazil International Freindlies 09/09/15 USMNT 1-4 Brazil International Freindlies 31/05/12 USMNT 1-4 Brazil International Freindlies 11/08/10 USMNT 0-2 Brazil International Freindlies 29/06/09 USMNT 2-3 Brazil Confederations Cup

