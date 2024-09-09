+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Minnesota Twins are set to host the Los Angeles Angels to start a high-voltage MLB series on September 09, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT. The Minnesota Twins are trying to end a losing streak of three games when they meet the Los Angeles Angels.

The Twins are 39–30 at home and 76–67 overall. They have hit 170 home runs, which is good enough for fifth place in the American League.

The Angels, on the other hand, have had a tough time on the road, going 29–42. They are 59–84 overall. With a 30-74 record in games in which they've given up a home run, they don't do well.

On Monday, these two teams are scheduled for their fourth game of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channels: BSN, BSW

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The highly anticipated MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels will take place on September 09, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Target Field, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DateSeptember 09, 2024
First-Pitch Time7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
VenueTarget Field
LocationMinneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels team news

Minnesota Twins team news

Ryan Jeffers has 20 home runs and a .455 slugging percentage, which is the most on the Twins.

Jose Miranda has hit 11 of 36 balls in the last 10 games, hitting two doubles, and one triple, along with an RBI.

Minnesota Twins injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Carlos Santana1BIllnessDay-to-Day
Max KeplerOFKnee injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Los Angeles Angels team news

Taylor Ward contributes to the Angels with fifty extra-base hits, which include 26 doubles, and 2 triples, including 22 home runs.

For the past ten games, Mickey Moniak has been incredibly strong going 11-for-35 with five home runs, eleven RBIs, and a double.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Jo AdellOFOblique injuryOut, 10-Day IL
Kevin PillarOFThumb sprainOut, 10-Day IL

Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
September 09, 2024David FestaReid Detmers

Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

The Minnesota Twins have controlled the Los Angeles Angels in their last five meetings head-to-head, winning four of the five games. The Twins have a strong offense when they meet the Angels. They have scored 11 runs or more in three of those games, including two huge wins in April 2024 (11–5) and (16–5). The Angels have only won one of the last five games, a close 1-0 win in September 2023. The Twins could have the upper hand based on recent history, especially if their offense keeps up its current level of performance. To turn things around in this game, the Angels will have to find a way to stop the Twins' bats while making the most of their own chances to score.

DateResults
Apr 29, 2024Twins 11-5 Angels
Apr 28, 2024Twins 16-5 Angels
Apr 27, 2024Twins 5-3 Angels
Sep 24, 2023Twins 9-3 Angels
Sep 23, 2023Angels 1-0 Twins

More MLB news and coverage

