How to watch today's Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Twins are set to host the Los Angeles Angels to start a high-voltage MLB series on September 09, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT. The Minnesota Twins are trying to end a losing streak of three games when they meet the Los Angeles Angels.
The Twins are 39–30 at home and 76–67 overall. They have hit 170 home runs, which is good enough for fifth place in the American League.
The Angels, on the other hand, have had a tough time on the road, going 29–42. They are 59–84 overall. With a 30-74 record in games in which they've given up a home run, they don't do well.
On Monday, these two teams are scheduled for their fourth game of the season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channels: BSN, BSW
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time
The highly anticipated MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels will take place on September 09, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT, at Target Field, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|September 09, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Target Field
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels team news
Minnesota Twins team news
Ryan Jeffers has 20 home runs and a .455 slugging percentage, which is the most on the Twins.
Jose Miranda has hit 11 of 36 balls in the last 10 games, hitting two doubles, and one triple, along with an RBI.
Minnesota Twins injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Carlos Santana
|1B
|Illness
|Day-to-Day
|Max Kepler
|OF
|Knee injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Los Angeles Angels team news
Taylor Ward contributes to the Angels with fifty extra-base hits, which include 26 doubles, and 2 triples, including 22 home runs.
For the past ten games, Mickey Moniak has been incredibly strong going 11-for-35 with five home runs, eleven RBIs, and a double.
Los Angeles Angels injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jo Adell
|OF
|Oblique injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Kevin Pillar
|OF
|Thumb sprain
|Out, 10-Day IL
Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 09, 2024
|David Festa
|Reid Detmers
Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record
The Minnesota Twins have controlled the Los Angeles Angels in their last five meetings head-to-head, winning four of the five games. The Twins have a strong offense when they meet the Angels. They have scored 11 runs or more in three of those games, including two huge wins in April 2024 (11–5) and (16–5). The Angels have only won one of the last five games, a close 1-0 win in September 2023. The Twins could have the upper hand based on recent history, especially if their offense keeps up its current level of performance. To turn things around in this game, the Angels will have to find a way to stop the Twins' bats while making the most of their own chances to score.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 29, 2024
|Twins 11-5 Angels
|Apr 28, 2024
|Twins 16-5 Angels
|Apr 27, 2024
|Twins 5-3 Angels
|Sep 24, 2023
|Twins 9-3 Angels
|Sep 23, 2023
|Angels 1-0 Twins