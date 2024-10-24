How to watch today's Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the St. Louis Blues, including how to watch and team news.

The St. Louis Blues begin a four-game road swing on Thursday as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Both teams have had strong starts to the season, with the Blues holding a 4-3 record, placing them mid-pack in the Central Division, while the Maple Leafs share a similar 4-3 mark in the Atlantic Division standings.

Each team is eager to bounce back from disappointing defeats to climb the ranks. St. Louis is fresh off a narrow 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, which saw them finish their homestand with a 2-2-0 record. Meanwhile, Toronto is coming off a tough 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets. This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams aim to regain momentum.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Date Thursday, October 24 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, ON

Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news & key players

The Toronto Maple Leafs have enjoyed a strong start, with their offense firing on all cylinders, averaging 3.14 goals per game. William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and Max Domi have combined for six goals and 14 assists to pace the top two lines, while the supporting cast has also delivered. Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and Bobby McMann have chipped in with eight goals and five assists collectively. Additionally, defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jake McCabe have contributed seven assists from the blue line, helping to spark the attack.

The defense has also held firm, allowing just 2.71 goals per game. Meanwhile, goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been exceptional, posting a .938 save percentage, a 1.83 goals-against average on 145 shots, and saving 5.7 goals above average.

St. Louis Blues team news & key players

The St. Louis Blues squared off against the Winnipeg Jets in their previous outing and, despite putting up a fight, ultimately fell short in a 3-2 loss. Brandon Saad was the standout performer for the Blues, netting both of their goals, but that was the extent of their offensive output. In net, Jordan Binnington made 21 saves out of the 24 shots he faced.

Offensively, the Blues have struggled, averaging just 2.71 goals per game, while their defense concedes 2.86 goals per game. Ranked 22nd in scoring and 21st in defense, the Blues haven’t quite found their groove. While Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich have managed to lead the charge with five goals and six assists between them, the rest of the lineup has yet to hit its stride.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 02/19/24 St. Louis Blues 2-4 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 02/14/24 Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 St. Louis Blues NHL 01/04/23 Toronto Maple Leafs 5-6 St. Louis Blues NHL 12/28/22 St. Louis Blues 4-5 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 02/20/22 Toronto Maple Leafs 3-6 St. Louis Blues NHL

